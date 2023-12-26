Gwalior's Art Renaissance: Highlights from the 9th International Sculptors Symposium at ITM University

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 26: The recently concluded 9th International Craftsman Camp at ITM University Gwalior, was a celebration of art, creativity, and cultural exchange. The month-long event brought together skilled craftsmen from India and abroad, showcasing the transformative power of sculpture and the enduring spirit of artistic expression.

Founder Chancellor Ramashankar Singh set the tone for the closing ceremony by emphasizing the limitless possibilities within one's imagination. He highlighted the unique ability of art to transcend boundaries and ignite the spark of creativity in the hearts and minds of individuals.

Pro-Chancellor Dr Daulat Singh Chauhan underscored the significance of individual uniqueness in shaping one's identity. In a world that often encourages conformity, he celebrated the diversity of artistic styles and voices showcased at the camp, encouraging students to embrace their distinctiveness.

Sculptor Robin David's wonderful artwork, a modern stepwell symbolizing water conservation, stood as a powerful message to the youth, students, and society. It highlighted the role of artists in addressing contemporary issues and fostering awareness through their creations.

Renowned craftsman Robin David, in his address, stressed the importance of preserving the rich artistic heritage of the country. He urged the youth of India to take pride in their cultural roots and actively contribute to the preservation and promotion of traditional art forms.

Encouragement for Future Generations:

Pro-Chancellor Dr. Daulat Singh Chauhan commended the success of the craftsman camp post-COVID-19 and encouraged students to actively participate in such events. He emphasized the importance of events like these in providing a platform for students to showcase their knowledge and skills.

Various Craftsmen gave amazing shapes to the stones:

1. Iranian sculptor Majid Haghighi has skillfully crafted stone figures in the geometric style of Iran, blending architecture and modern art to create the masterpiece named 'Incubator.'

2. Ukrainian craftswoman Lyudmyla Mysko showcases her talent by combining stainless steel and stone to depict the Earth's magnetic field in an artwork titled 'Magnetic Device.'

3. Ukrainian sculptor Yurly Mysko showcases his creativity by sculpting the Atom on stone, naming the artwork 'Energy of Atom.'

4. Hailing from Egypt, sculptor Said Badr Badr has artfully captured a fusion of Indian symbols, poets, and traditions in a modern masterpiece named "Gandhi Monument."

5. Romanian sculptor Ana Maria Negara imparts a profound message about the time cycle of Brahman through her artwork, creatively titled 'Energy Field.'

6. Serbian sculptor Giorgie Cpajak presents a series of round, triangular, and square-shaped modern sculptures, symbolizing the cycle of life.

7. Japanese craftsman Tatsumi Sakai brings the beauty of mountains and rivers to life on stone in an exquisite artwork aptly named 'Mountains and Rivers.'

8. Chandigarh-based sculptor Vishal Bhatnagar showcases his incredible skills with an artwork on stone titled 'Maya.'

9. Varanasi sculptor Madanlal Gupta exhibits his craftsmanship with two Marvel stone artifacts named 'The Circle in Marvel' and 'Image in Zen Garden.'

10. Delhi-based sculptor Tutu Pattnaik beautifully captures an Indian theme on red and yellow stones in the artwork 'Gate of Wisdom.'

11. Udaipur-based sculptor Bhupesh Kavadiya depicts the beauty of nature on a white marble stone.

12. Bhopal-based craftsman Robin David showcases two unique artworks--one on red and white stone conveying a message of water conservation titled 'Bawadi,' and the other on white marble conveying a message of love for art among the youth named 'Utility.'

13. Bhopal-based sculptor Anil Kumar skillfully carved the extinct mill on stone in the artwork aptly named 'Ghatti.'

The 9th International Craftsman Camp-2023 at ITM University Gwalior was more than just an art exhibition; it was a testament to the power of creativity, diversity, and the enduring legacy of cultural expression. As the crafted masterpieces find their homes within the ITM Global School and Turari Campus, they serve as a reminder of the harmonious blend of tradition and innovation that defines the world of sculpture. The event's success invites us to appreciate the artistic tapestry woven by craftsmen from different corners of the globe, each contributing their unique brushstroke to the canvas of human creativity.

