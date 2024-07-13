HAB Pharmaceuticals and Research Ltd. Partners with Tarun Mitra Mandal for a Successful Blood Drive

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13: HAB Pharmaceuticals and Research Ltd. is proud to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) through a meaningful partnership with Tarun Mitra Mandal. The collaborations have consistently delivered substantial benefits to the community, and the latest blood donation drive stands as a testament to its success.

Last week, HAB Pharmaceuticals and Tarun Mitra Mandal orchestrated an immensely successful blood donation event. The largest drive, sponsored by HAB Pharmaceuticals, took place in Chinchpokli and featured participation from 50 hospitals, including renowned institutions such as KEM, Wadia, Masina, Hinduja, and Saifee. The collective efforts resulted in the collection of over 5,000 bottles and 200,000 units of blood. Additionally, the drive expanded its scope to include the collection of stem cells and plasma, significantly enhancing its impact on public health.

The event also featured an awareness campaign for eye donation, aimed at educating the community about the importance of this noble cause. This comprehensive approach to health and wellness reflects the shared vision of HAB Pharmaceuticals and Tarun Mitra Mandal.

During the event, K.K. Agarwal and Sanjiv Garg, directors at HAB Pharmaceuticals, were felicitated for their significant contributions. Their leadership and steadfast support have been instrumental in driving the company's CSR initiatives to success.

HAB Pharmaceuticals' partnership with Tarun Mitra Mandal is a cornerstone of its CSR activities, reflecting the company's dedication to community health and well-being. This blood drive is just one example of the ongoing commitment to making a positive impact, and both organizations look forward to many such endeavors in the future.

By working hand-in-hand, HAB Pharmaceuticals and Tarun Mitra Mandal strive to address critical health needs and foster a culture of giving. Their collaborative efforts continue to make a tangible difference in the community, highlighting the powerful role that businesses can play in societal development.

