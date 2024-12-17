Happiest Health to Host Technology & Innovation in Healthcare Summit 2025: Paving the Path for the Future of Healthcare

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17: Health and wellness knowledge enterprise Happiest Health is all set to host Technology & Innovation in Healthcare Summit 2025 on January 23, 2025 at Taj Hotel M G Road, Bengaluru. With this unique summit Ashok Soota decided to marry his two areas of expertise, IT and now healthcare. He will be the keynote speaker with the theme "Technology & Innovation in Healthcare". The subject of his talk is aimed at giving participants ideas for innovative new solutions in healthcare. The summit promises to be a premier platform for exploring the cutting-edge technologies that are transforming the global healthcare landscape.

With a focus on the groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, telemedicine, and personalized medicine, the summit will highlight how emerging technologies are improving patient care, streamlining healthcare delivery, and shaping the future of medicine. This year's event promises to be a big draw for a target audience of IT Service companies, start-ups focused on new technology in healthcare space, CXOs of top health care companies, etc.

Key Topics Include:

* AI-Driven Diagnostics: Improving diagnostic accuracy and predicting health risks with AI.

* Tomorrow's Doctor: Shaping the future of healthcare providers through AI and robotics.

* Faster Detection with Technology: Tools for earlier disease detection and better outcomes.

* Hospitals of Tomorrow: The role of AI, IoT, and automation in healthcare delivery.

* Gen AI in Healthcare: Advancements in drug discovery and personalized treatments.

* Blockchain in Health: Enhancing security, privacy, and data sharing in healthcare.

* EHR & Data: Improving interoperability and decision-making through big data.

* Health Tech: Exploring wearable devices, telemedicine, and other emerging technologies.

Speakers and Experts

Keynote Address - Technology and Innovation in Healthcare, Ashok Soota - Chairman Happiest Minds and Happiest Health, Panel: AI & tech in healthcare. Is adoption happening fast?- Kalyan Sivasailam - Co-founder, 5C Network & Manjiri Bakre, PhD - Founder & CEO, OncoStem Diagnostics Private Limited, Panel Hospitals of Tomorrow Mukesh Jain - CTO, Capgemini and Kumar KV - CIO, Narayana Health and Future developments in healthcare technology- Valedictory address, Sridhar Mantha, CEO of Generative AI Business at Happiest Minds.

The summit will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including renowned researchers, healthcare executives, and tech entrepreneurs, all at the forefront of healthcare innovation. They will share their expertise on the transformative power of technology in addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing healthcare systems worldwide. In addition to expert presentations, the event will provide ample opportunities for networking, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing. Attendees will have the chance to connect with industry leaders, potential partners, and innovators, fostering collaboration that could spark the next generation of healthcare solutions.

The summit is open to a broad spectrum of healthcare and technology professionals, including doctors, researchers, hospital administrators, technologists, policymakers, and investors. It will also appeal to anyone interested in the intersection of healthcare and technology, including those involved in health IT, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and digital health startups.

Happiest Health is a global health & wellness knowledge enterprise promoted by Ashok Soota. Happiest Health provides credible and trustworthy health and wellness knowledge with views from globally renowned experts and doctors. The primary knowledge platforms are the daily newsletter, knowledge website, monthly print magazine, and knowledge app and summits. The wellness division of Happiest Health caters to corporates to achieve optimal employee well-being, fostering a happier, healthier, and more productive work environment. The newest addition to Happiest Health's offering is its diagnostics services. Happiest Diagnostics is committed to a patient-centric approach and cutting-edge technology, with an aim to be the most trusted diagnostic partner in India.

Happiest Health embraces scientific knowledge with a keen focus on medical breakthroughs providing kinder, gentler therapies including cell-based treatments. It also has deep coverage of integrated medicine including ayurveda, homeopathy, and naturopathy. Happiest Health's focus on wellness is holistic and energizing. Its Mission Statement is: "Better Knowledge. Better Health." and convey its benefits to all.

