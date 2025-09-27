Haribol Showcases Satvik Nutrition and Ahimsa Dairy at World Food India 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 27: Haribol, an ISKCON-inspired conscious food brand, is spotlighting its Satvik food offerings, Ahimsa dairy, and sustainable innovations at World Food India 2025. Organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, this global platform underscores India's leadership in ethical and sustainable nutrition.

On the sidelines of the event, Haribol CEO Mr. Yachneet Pushkarna and UNEP Faith for Earth Counsellor Shri Gaurang Das Prabhuji participated in a high-level roundtable with Hon. Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan. Discussions centered on advancing sustainable food ecosystems, Satvik nutrition, and rural empowerment, reinforcing India's role in shaping the future of conscious consumption.

Inspired by ISKCON's ethos of purity, compassion, and sustainability, Haribol has consistently championed cruelty-free, ethically sourced products rooted in Vedic traditions. Guided by the vision of Shri Gaurang Das Ji, the company has scaled rural impact initiatives that empower farmers, encourage reverse migration, and build resilient rural economies.

Haribol's portfolio spans A2 Bilona Ghee, A2 Dahi, flavored milks, Himalayan Badri Tulsi Honey, cold-pressed oils, and sustainable staples such as water-milled Atta. All products are sourced from DNA-tested Desi Gir cows on farms where cows and bulls are protected for life, reflecting the Ahimsa principle at the heart of Haribol.

Haribol's pioneering cow welfare model in Paliyad, Gujarat--tracking over 5,000 cows for lifelong care--was recognized by the World Economic Forum in its 2024 'Faith in Action' report, placing Haribol among global benchmarks in environment and sustainability. Consumers can trace their milk source through the 'Know Your Milk' campaign, reinforcing transparency and ethics in food systems.

"The GST reduction announced by Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a game-changer," said Haribol CEO Yachneet Pushkarna. "By reducing tax barriers on essentials like dairy and ghee, premium Satvik and Ahimsa products are now within reach of more households, especially during the festive season. This reform not only saves families on grocery bills but also accelerates openness to ethical, high-quality options."

Haribol's Strategic Roadmap

1. Millet-Based Innovations: Launching nutritious, clean-label millet products to meet the rising global demand for superfoods.

2. Global Standards Through AI & IoT: Integrating advanced technologies for traceability, quality, and process optimization, including real-time cow health monitoring and transparent supply chains.

3. Ayurveda-Inspired Wellness Solutions: Blending Ayurvedic formulations with agro-ecological practices to deliver superfoods and wellness products tailored to modern health needs.

Recent collaborations further Haribol's mission. In August 2025, Haribol partnered with US-based Bankai Ventures to introduce AI and blockchain for supply chain transparency, and with ISKCON Mayapur to advance cow protection through IoT ecosystems. These initiatives underpin 'Haribol 2.0,' a transformative chapter positioning India's ethical and traditional food practices as global benchmarks.

Haribol at World Food India 2025

At World Food India 2025, Haribol is showcasing live models of traditional water-milling technologies and the traditional Bilona Ghee making process. Additionally, Haribol is demonstrating live IoT models, the full range of its products, and delectable recipes with live tasting counters. These experiences highlight the company's mission of blending India's agricultural heritage with sustainable innovation and consumer engagement.

About Haribol

Haribol Food Private Limited is a leader in Satvik, Ahimsa-based nutrition, blending India's heritage with modern sustainability. With 2,000+ farmers in its supply chain, Haribol delivers traceable, cruelty-free products powered by IoT and AI transparency. Recognized by the World Economic Forum, the brand is present in 400+ retail stores, major e-commerce platforms, and 150+ ISKCON temples worldwide, with global expansion underway in the UAE, UK, and US.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)