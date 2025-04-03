HarperCollins India to publish Vir Das's memoir in November 2025

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 3: HarperCollins India announces the publication of The Outsider, A Memoir for Misfits, by Vir Das. Beloved comedian Vir Das shares his journey as a perpetual outsider, using humour to navigate heartbreak, failure and the quest for belonging.

ABOUT THE BOOK

When comedian and actor Vir Das found himself stranded on a pier in Cozumel, Mexico, watching his cruise ship sail away without him due to visa issues, it became a metaphor for his life: he's always been, and will always be, an outsider. Standing on that beach, he took in the absurdity of it all--broke, hungover, dumped, jobless, trousers full of sand. He knew the best way to deal with the situation wasn't to retreat. It was to laugh.

Vir's story is one of cultural dissonance and identity exploration. As a child, he bounced from India to Lagos, Nigeria, and back again. He navigated life between worlds, never quite fitting in.

You've heard stories of kids who despise boarding school, but have you ever heard the story of a kid who despised it so much he faked appendicitis and went through with the surgery to get out? That's Vir. In Africa, he was the kid from India, and back in India, he was the kid from Africa. As the only Indian kid co-starring in War and Peace on stage at Knox College in Illinois, his outsider status was undeniable. Whether he's washing dishes at a Grand Lux Cafe in Chicago, navigating Bollywood, getting cancelled by an entire country and then embraced by that country all over again, or performing on stages from New York to Mumbai to Stavanger, Norway, Vir has learned to lean way into his place as an outsider, and to find humour and meaning on the fringes.

The Outsider is more than just a memoir about Vir's rise to comedic fame; it's a powerful reflection on how being a misfit can shape one's identity into something truly unique. Vir's story speaks to anyone who has ever felt out of place, serving as a testament to the resilience and humour that can arise when you resist the urge to fit in, and stay true to who you are.

Vir Das , author, says, "I've had a strange life that took me across the world more than anyone I know. I don't know how one ends up being the Indian kid in Nigeria, the African kid in boarding school, the boarding school kid in Delhi Public School, the Delhi kid in Galesburg, Illinois, the Chicago guy in Alabama, the America-return in Mumbai, the Bollywood guy in comedy, the stand- up comedy guy in Bollywood, the Bollywood guy in Indie Music and the Indian in American comedy. All I know is, when you are blessed enough to step into all those worlds, you write a book about it. I hope to take you across the world through the eyes of a fortunate fool."

Poulomi Chatterjee, Executive Publisher - HarperCollins India, says, "Vir has been a force to reckon with in the Indian entertainment industry, a pioneer, an entertainer par excellence, a truth-teller in the way of the best of humourists. The Outsider is a brilliant read, Vir's story told straight from his heart - it's candid, hugely relatable, often heartbreaking and, of course, very frequently funny. Living, loving and working with passion and on your own terms, like Vir does, takes a whole lot of courage - in the end that is the inspiration one walks away with from his story. I had a marvellous time reading and working on it and I'm delighted to be publishing it. For his legions of fans, here and across the world, and anyone who has that strange, out-of-place feeling about their lives and wants to have fun negotiating it, this is the perfect read."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Emmy-winning comedian and actor Vir Das has emerged as one of the most beloved voices in comedy worldwide. The New York Times says, 'No artist embodies the globalization of stand-up like Vir Das.' His fourth and most recent Netflix comedy special Landing premiered to universal praise from fans and critics alike earning Vir a 2023 International Emmy Award win for Best Comedy, his first win and second nomination. His previous Netflix special Vir Das: For India was nominated for a 2021 International Emmy Award for Best Comedy as well. Vir has performed over hundred comedy shows in all major cities across India. In addition to his success on the standup comedy stage, Vir has created, produced, and starred in multiple series, including ABC's Whiskey Cavalier, Netflix's Hasmokh, and Amazon's Jestination Unknown. He has also played major roles in Hindi films such as Delhi

Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Badmaash Company. He starred in Judd Apatow's Netflix feature The Bubble, and he is currently developing various feature and television projects.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS INDIA

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live!, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is also the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards - in 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657405/Outsider_by_Vir_Das.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/4665143/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)