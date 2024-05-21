Haven Ark rolls out exclusive training programs for aspiring traders

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 21: Haven Ark, India's leading stock trading community, with Zimtra, a proprietary trading firm, introduces comprehensive training programs aimed at transforming the way individuals approach trading. With over four years of industry experience, the newly introduced mentorship programs offer a myriad of benefits, including access to a simulator platform where traders can sharpen their skills and develop effective trading strategies, and trade live markets using the firm's money.

Haven Ark aims for a transparent and supportive community where traders can interact, share experiences, and learn from each other. The curriculum spans from foundational concepts such as price action trading to advanced strategies including smart money trading in futures and options, providing participants with comprehensive insights into various facets of the financial markets. Through live trading sessions, unlike conventional pre-recorded lectures, and open communication channels, members gain valuable insights into both successful and unsuccessful trades, facilitating continuous learning and improvement.

Key features of Haven Ark's training programs include lifetime access, live trading with expert guidance, ongoing support through Haven Ark Care, and participation in exclusive trader events and retreats. Moreover, the company offers a funded trader program, recognition, and rewards through its Trader of the Month programs, Community Competitions, and Quizzes. For those looking to embark on their trading journey, Haven Ark offers two membership options: a two-month program priced at Rs. 6,000 and a lifetime access option providing ongoing training and support.

"We believe in the power of connection, collaboration & growth. Through our mentorship program and supportive community, we aim to empower individuals to achieve their financial goals and thrive in the world of stock trading at ease," added Mr. Akash Jayan, CEO, Haven Ark.

The mentorship programs from Haven Ark and Zimtra are accessible to individuals from diverse backgrounds, including students, working professionals, and homemakers.

"We've designed our programs with flexible timings tailored to accommodate trading in the US markets, so participants can seamlessly integrate trading into their schedules as a part-time or full-time endeavor. Plus, exceptional performers on the simulator platform stand the chance to receive funding for trading, starting from $10,000, with opportunities to access up to $2 million in capital as they demonstrate consistent proficiency," explains Adam Lambert, Managing Director at Zimtra.

