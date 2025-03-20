Haveus Aerotech Becomes India's First MRO to Get EASA Approval Across Delhi, Gurugram and Bangalore

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 20: Haveus Aerotech, a pioneering leader in the Indian aviation industry, is proud to announce that three of its locations--Delhi, Gurugram, and Bangalore--have received full approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This major milestone not only elevates Haveus Aerotech as the first MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) company in India with EASA approval across these prominent metro cities but also sets the stage for future growth and expansion.

In just 10 years, Haveus Aerotech has made incredible strides in the aviation sector, achieving this prestigious certification and solidifying its role as an industry leader. The company currently employs over 200 skilled and unskilled professionals, offering them diverse opportunities across multiple roles and disciplines. With plans to hire even more talent in the near future, Haveus Aerotech is committed to providing employment opportunities, further benefiting both local and national economies. This growth is essential to meet the increasing demand for MRO services across India's expanding aviation sector.

Anshul Bhargava, Chairman & Managing Director of Haveus Aerotech, shared, "This is just the beginning. We have achieved much in a short span, but there is still a long road ahead. Our vision is deeply connected with the 'Make in India' initiative, which serves as the backbone of our operations. By expanding our workforce and ensuring we have the right skills in place, we are not only enhancing our capabilities but also contributing to national growth and job creation."

As Haveus Aerotech continues to expand its footprint, this EASA certification enhances its ability to provide instant, reliable support to both national and international airline operators. The company already operates successful MRO facilities in North and South India, and with upcoming facilities in Mumbai and Kolkata, it aims to deliver quicker turnaround times and unmatched service quality to airlines across the country and globally.

These new MRO locations will not only provide crucial support for India's aviation infrastructure but will also offer excellent opportunities for local job seekers. By setting up in key metro areas, Haveus Aerotech is ensuring that a wide range of employment opportunities will be available to both skilled professionals and unskilled workers, further fostering economic growth.

This achievement not only strengthens Haveus Aerotech's position as a key player in India's aviation industry but also showcases its ongoing commitment to the "Make in India" mission. As the company expands its operations, it continues to drive innovation, improve operational efficiencies, and contribute to the growth of the global aviation industry.

HaveUs recently obtained approval from DGCA and EASA to offer maintenance services for Unit Load Devices and pallets at its Delhi facility.

