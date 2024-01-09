HELLO! Unveils its January Issue with Tiger Shroff Gracing the Cover

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: HELLO! India, an endeavor by RP - Sanjiv Goenka Group is excited to usher in the new year with cover story featuring magnetic Tiger Shroff. The Bollywood sensation takes center stage, offering a glimpse into his highly anticipated movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', where he shares the screen with his favourite co-star, Akshay Kumar. Yet, it is Tiger's upcoming portrayal as the Indian version of Rambo that ignites a palpable enthusiasm, promising an iconic performance set to resonate across generations.

On the cover, Tiger Shroff effortlessly dons a beige coordinated ensemble, featuring a deep-neck design that showcases his sculpted physique. Enhanced by a stylish gold neck chain, the actor radiates a remarkable and gracefully poised demeanour.

Watch BTS Video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=82wpTomVDd0

In keeping with its commitment to nurturing emerging talent, HELLO! continues its annual tradition of showcasing rising stars. The January edition features a carefully curated list of young individuals set to make a significant impact in the entertainment industry this year. Among the notable mentions are Aryan Khan, a writer/director determined to carve his own identity distinct from his renowned father, Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, Agastya Nanda, who took the lead in the Netflix film 'The Archies', emerges as a prominent figure, poised to carry on the rich legacy of his grandparents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Adding a further layer of richness to this issue is an exclusive interview with actress Huma Qurashi who recently made debut as an author. Her book 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero', has already garnered attention for its compelling narrative, signalling a noteworthy beginning to Huma's literary journey.

Beyond its exploration of the allure and splendour of the entertainment industry, HELLO! urges readers to make holistic health a top priority in the coming year. The issue features a collection showcasing the globe's most opulent wellness centers, accompanied by expert guidance on fostering well-being as a fundamental component for a gratifying life. For enthusiasts of fashion, an exclusive interview awaits with the dynamic designer pair, Falguni and Shane Peacock. The influential designers provide insights into their collaborative odyssey, detailing their experiences working alongside some of the most glamorous figures in both the Indian and international realms.

"The new year celebrates change, and this issue of HELLO! presents a list of names from different walks of life, who will be the voices to reckon with in the future," says Avarna Jain, Chairperson, RPSG Lifestyle Media. "We have on the list Agastya Nanda and Aryan Khan, of course, but also Nyrika Holkar of Godrej, who is tipped to head the group soon. The issue celebrates the birth of Princess Sonam, born to the King and Queen of Bhutan, and puts the spotlight on the work of Falguni and Shane Peacock, referred to on the cover as 'Beyonce's Designers'. In celebration of all that's new, don't forget to celebrate a new you, with stories focused on wellness that'll make 2024 your best year ever."

In keeping with its dedication to honouring enduring traditions, HELLO! extends a warm invitation to readers to step inside the tranquil residence of yoga practitioner Mini Shastri and her husband, Diwakar. Diwakar, a descendant of the late former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Mini invite you to explore their mindful and joyful living space in Delhi, embodying the very essence of HELLO!'s commitment to showcasing distinctive homes and lifestyles.

As the dawn of the new year unfolds, HELLO! is ready to present a captivating array of issues designed to keep readers captivated month after month. Anticipate an extraordinary line-up of stories and features that encapsulate the spirit of the continually evolving realms of entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle.

HELLO! was launched in 1988 by publisher Eduardo Sanchez Junco, owner and chairman of Spain's !HOLA! Magazine. Since its debut in India with the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, HELLO! has taken its readers into the homes of celebrities and their lifestyle, not shying away from portraying them in light of their trials and triumphs and embracing their visions and dreams. HELLO! is a mirror to inspiring personalities across a broad spectrum, from the corporate to the entertainment world, across royalty, the arts, philanthropy, sports, and more. It is the playground for all who put India on the world map.

With a US $7 billion asset base the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group has 50,000 employees and over five hundred thousand shareholders. The Group's businesses include power and energy, chemicals, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, education, media, entertainment, and sports.

For more details on HELLO! magazine, please visit - in.hellomagazine.com.

