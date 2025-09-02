Herbalife India Honored with 'Sustainable Supply Chain Award' at BIGBOX India 2025

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2: Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform, proudly announces its recognition with the prestigious 'Sustainable Supply Chain Award' at BIGBOX India 2025. The summit brought together India's most innovative individuals in e-commerce and retail to discuss new trends and determine how consumers will interact with brands in the digital age.

This recognition underscores Herbalife India's unwavering commitment to supply chain excellence and environmental responsibility. The platform's acknowledgment reflects the company's continued focus on embedding sustainable practices in line with the evolving market landscape.

"We are truly honoured to receive this recognition on such a prestigious platform," said Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India. "This award is a testament to our unwavering efforts to embed sustainability across every stage of our operations--from responsible sourcing to product delivery. It also reinforces our commitment to ethical business practices and our vision of building a healthier, more sustainable world for people and communities", he added.

The BIGBOX India 2025 summit brought together retail and e-commerce leaders, innovators, and changemakers to explore the future of India's dynamic marketplace. The event highlighted omnichannel strategies, quick commerce, AI-driven personalization, and emerging D2C models, while addressing infrastructure and regulatory challenges. It served as a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and partnerships, offering actionable insights to drive sustainable growth and innovation across the evolving retail ecosystem. Herbalife India's recognition at the event defends its leadership in driving sustainable practices within the retail and e-commerce market.

About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life. For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

