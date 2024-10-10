Hero Vired Prioritizes Wellbeing with New Mental Health Support for Learners and Employees

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], October 10: Hero Vired has introduced a new mental health initiative on World Mental Health Day, aimed at supporting both its learners and employees in their personal and professional growth. This initiative, designed to address the critical need for mental health support, highlights Hero Vired's commitment to the overall well-being of its community, especially during times of career transitions, employment gaps, and the challenges of balancing work and life. In today's fast-paced world, the pressures faced by learners and professionals extend beyond academic goals. Balancing the demands of coursework, career advancement, and personal life often leads to increased stress and anxiety. These pressures can have a significant impact on one's mental health and overall growth. With the constant need for upskilling to stay competitive in the workforce, professionals frequently face the added stress of navigating an ever-evolving job market.

Recognizing these challenges, Hero Vired has launched this initiative to provide ongoing mental health support for both learners and employees. Starting October 10, participants can book one-on-one virtual counselling sessions with Dr. Rupa Murghai, a seasoned Psychologist with over three decades of experience. These sessions are completely confidential, personalized and free of charge to address individual concerns, providing a safe environment for open discussions.

Akshay Munjal, Founder, Hero Vired, shared his thoughts: "At Hero Vired, we believe that mental well-being is just as important as academic success. We are committed to offering a supportive environment where learners and employees alike can voice their concerns, seek guidance, and find solutions. This initiative is about fostering holistic growth, ensuring our community feels empowered both mentally and professionally."

Adding his thoughts, CEO, Prakhar Kasar remarked, "We understand that navigating personal and career challenges can be overwhelming. Through this initiative, we aim to create a space where individuals can thrive, not just in their careers, but in their overall lives as well."

Dr Rupa Murghai, who has an extensive background in mental health and wellness, also expressed her enthusiasm for the program: "It's vital to have an open dialogue around work-life balance and managing stress in today's fast-paced professional environment. Hero Vired's initiative to prioritize mental health is truly commendable. It's heartening to see how they recognize the importance of mental well-being and its impact on personal and professional success. This effort reinforces the importance of accessible mental health support for everyone."

With this initiative, Hero Vired is taking a forward-thinking approach to education and employee welfare, ensuring that its community is not only equipped with the skills to succeed but also supported in maintaining mental resilience amid the complexities of modern life.

