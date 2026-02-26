Hettich to Unveil New Innovations at Indiawood 2026, Showcasing Its Vision for Future Living and Workspaces

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 26: Indiawood, India's leading trade exhibition for furniture manufacturers, trade fraternity, architects, interior designers, and building industry stakeholders, highlights the newest developments in design, architecture, and interior solutions. Hettich is set to showcase magical interior experiences with its latest German-engineered offerings. This year's theme, 'Transforming Spaces through Magical Motion', demonstrates how adaptable furniture concepts can turn spatial transformation into an interactive experience. The showcase reflects a refined fusion of intelligent design and precision engineering, converting everyday spaces into environments defined by comfort, efficiency, aesthetics, and functional elegance. As industry leaders and design professionals gear up for Indiawood 2026, Hettich is preparing to present a suite of futuristic German innovations that reimagine modern living and working environments.

The spotlight will be on the SpinLines family. With its innovative turning and swivelling technology, SpinLines expands conventional furniture design possibilities and takes forward the concept of 'Spinnovate your Space'. The key highlight of SpinLines is Roomspin for Work, an innovation where individual office cubicles transform into collaborative meeting suites. Building on the already unveiled residential application, this breakthrough demonstrates how Roomspin is redefining spatial flexibility across environments.

Visitors can also explore several new highlights, including Table Extension, Air Hinge, Luxury Linear Drawer System, Digital Locks, and Kitchen Accessories.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director at Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa, said, "This year marks 25 years of Hettich in India, a milestone we are proud to celebrate with our customers at Indiawood. We are excited to present our latest German innovations at this exhibition. Our theme this year, 'Transforming Spaces through Magical Motion,' reflects our commitment to redefining how spaces are utilised intelligently, creatively, and aesthetically. We invite visitors to Spinnovate their spaces and experience a new dimension of transformation through our innovations. In addition, we are showcasing a portfolio of award-winning solutions designed to showcase their advanced functionality and design excellence."

You can visit the Hettich booth at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Hall 5, Stall L - 505, Bangalore, from 26th February to 2nd March.

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry. This year, the company celebrates 25 years of its operation in India, with the theme of 'Built to Lead', a powerful articulation of the journey and leadership mindset shaping its future.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings, Architectural Hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

It is the recipient of ET Edge 'Best Brands' (2022 - 2025), 'Most Trusted Brands of India' (2023 - 2026) and 'Most Preferred Brand' 2025 by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. Hettich India has also been recognised among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920013/Hettich_Indiawood_2026.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437651/Hettich_Logo.jpg

