Hexaware Announces Collaboration with San Francisco Unicorns to Boost Fan Engagement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Hexaware Technologies, a provider of IT solutions and services, announced a new collaboration with the San Francisco Unicorns, a team in Major League Cricket, today. This collaboration--extending through the 2026 league season--aligns with the digital transformation provider's efforts in promoting sports by offering curated solutions to enhance fan and community engagement.

As part of the association, the technology solutions company will be recognized as the San Francisco Unicorns' Official Partner. In addition to featuring Hexaware branding on the team's helmets and caps, the company will also receive a perimeter signage display.

Hexaware leverages technology to deliver innovative solutions that support customers in their digital transformation journeys and manage subsequent operations effectively. By optimizing processes, providing actionable insights, and enabling digital transformation at scale, Hexaware helps businesses enhance outcomes, streamline operations, and reduce IT costs.

"We are excited to welcome Hexaware Technologies as an Official Partner of the San Francisco Unicorns. Their efforts to innovate and excel align with our vision for the future of cricket," said Anand Rajaraman, Co-Owner, San Francisco Unicorns. "This collaboration not only enhances our team's capabilities but also strengthens our connection with fans and communities around the globe."

"At Hexaware, we are passionate about leveraging technology to create extraordinary experiences, and partnering with the San Francisco Unicorns is a testament to that. Together, we look forward to help bring innovation to the dynamic world of cricket and engaging with fans in meaningful and impactful ways," said R Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director, Hexaware.

Nidhi Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware, said, "This collaboration is a proud milestone in Hexaware's journey of supporting sports. Partnering with the San Francisco Unicorns reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence, allowing us to create meaningful connections with fans while elevating our brand in the community."

In its sophomore season of Major League Cricket, the San Francisco Unicorns experienced remarkable growth. The Bay Area team secured the signing of international cricket superstar Pat Cummins. It boasted a roster of world-renowned stars, including Finn Allen, Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Henry, and 2019 Cricket World Cup champion Liam Plunkett. The team, led by US all-rounder and standout captain Corey Anderson, reached the 2024 Championship final.

The San Francisco Unicorns are preparing for the third season of Major League Cricket, which will kick off in Summer 2025. For the first time, Major League Cricket will be played in the Bay Area. The Oakland Coliseum will host matches alongside Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, TX, and Church Street Park in Morrisville, NC.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com

About The San Francisco Unicorns

The San Francisco Unicorns launched in 2023 as one of six founding members of Major League Cricket (MLC), a ground-breaking T20 competition bringing some of world cricket's biggest names to the USA. The most recent roster featured Australian international stars Pat Cummins, Matthew Short, and Jake Fraser-McGurk, New Zealand's Finn Allen and Matt Henry, and 2019 Cricket World Cup champion Liam Plunkett. Cricket Victoria, the governing body for the sport in the Australian state of Victoria, serves as the Unicorns' high-performance partner.

The team's primary investors are Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan, who are founding partners of data-driven venture firm rocketship.vc, and who previously founded US-focused database technology provider Junglee, which sold to Amazon in 1998 for $250m.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

