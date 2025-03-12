HFS Research Recognizes Brillio as an Enterprise Innovator in Generative Enterprise Services

PRNewswire

Dallas [Texas], March 12: Brillio, a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, has been recognized by business research consultancy firm HFS Research as Horizon 2 -- Enterprise Innovator in Generative Enterprise Services for leveraging AI and GenAI to help clients improve decision-making and drive unmatched stakeholder experience.

* New HFS Horizons Report Highlights Brillio's Capabilities in Delivering Industry-Specific, Customer-Focused GenAI Solutions at Scale

The HFS Horizons Generative Enterprise Services, 2025 report assessed the generative enterprise offerings -- spanning advisory services, frameworks, tools, solutions, implementation, delivery, maintenance, and optimization -- of 40 service providers across their value propositions, execution and innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and market impact. The evaluation included inputs from more than 70 enterprise leaders.

According to HFS, Horizon 2 -- Enterprise Innovators use AI and GenAI to enhance predictive insights, functional optimization, and enterprise data integration and governance. They combine their consulting and technical expertise with proprietary, market-ready AI tools, processes, assets, and frameworks to scale GenAI use cases and build strategic, performance-based client partnerships.

Citing Brillio for its rapid delivery of industry-specific GenAI solutions focused on efficiency, the report highlights several of Brillio's strengths, including:

* Value proposition focused on driving productivity through process automation, delivering faster insights for decision-making, and enabling scalability using GenAI in the BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, consumer, and hi-tech industries.

* Investment of more than $25 million to strengthen GenAI initiatives and partnerships with Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Snowflake, and Databricks for joint GTM and execution, while focusing on upskilling talent and developing accelerators for faster delivery.

* Agile, design thinking-centric delivery model tailored to industry needs, combining capabilities with flexibility and personalized attention to deliver impactful, customer-focused solutions at scale.

* Focus on client outcomes such as improving query handling and reducing ticket volume for a consumer health company through an interactive Q & A bot, accelerating the onboarding process by 5x for 15,000 clients of a bank by automating the validation and migration of customers to a new digital platform, and improving operational efficiency and decision-making capabilities for a quick-service restaurant by developing an AI-based framework to enhance the accuracy of data analytics.

* Customer appreciation for agility, delivery velocity, and collaboration.

* Partner recognition for the use of GenAI to transform the ways customers work.

Dhiraj Pathak, Head of AI at Brillio, said: "Brillio's recognition by HFS Research as an Enterprise Innovator in Generative Enterprise Services validates our focus on harnessing GenAI to drive rapid, targeted, and impactful transformation fully aligned with the unique needs and priorities of our customers across industries. By combining our AI-first and customer-first mindset, deep technical and consulting capabilities, agile delivery, and strategic investments, we are empowering our customers to adopt AI at scale, improve decision-making, deliver superior stakeholder experiences, and optimize business value. This recognition underscores our commitment to engineering AI-led ecosystems that not just push the boundaries of innovation today but also reimagine intelligent and adaptable businesses of tomorrow."

David Cushman , Executive Research Leader at HFS Research, said: "As cross-enterprise AI-driven transformation begins to become a reality and deliver on its promise, it is clear that the future belongs to enterprises that rewire themselves for AI and leverage it as a thinking partner in augmenting human potential. Enterprises have a tremendous opportunity ahead of them to use GenAI to drive real innovation and robust outcomes. Brillio combines the power of agility and design thinking with the flexibility of a smaller firm to deliver industry-specific, customer-focused GenAI solutions at scale."

An extract of the HFS report can be viewed here and details of Brillio's GenAI capabilities and offerings can be found here.

About HFS Research

HFS Research is a leading global research and advisory firm that helps Fortune 500 companies navigate IT and business transformation with fearless insights and actionable strategies. With unrivaled access to Global 2000 executives, HFS empowers organizations to make confident technology and service decisions that drive competitive advantage.

For more information, visit hfsresearch.com.

About Brillio

Brillio, a global digital technology and engineering consulting and services provider, is a trusted partner for leading enterprises across industries. With 14 locations worldwide and a workforce of over 6,000, Brillio is committed to innovation and customer success. With expertise in cloud, data analytics and AI, digital infrastructure and security, platform and product engineering, and CX transformation, Brillio helps clients transform for faster growth. Brillio has been recognized by Great Place to Work since 2021.

Learn more at www.Brillio.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171380/4200840/Brillio_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)