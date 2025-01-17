High School Moms & GIDE AI Transforming International Education for Indian Students: The Delegation of "Study Private, Study Georgia"

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 17: A significant education initiative took place where High School Moms and GIDE.AI collaborated with four prestigious private schools in Georgia. Together, they introduced the maiden delegation of "Study Private, Study Georgia.". This program aims to create effective, result-driven educational connections between India and Georgia's premier private institutions.

The delegation included senior educators and higher education experts from distinguished private colleges in Georgia, such as Berry College (founded in 1902), Brenau University (founded in 1878), Reinhardt University (founded in 1883), and Wesleyan College (founded in 1831). Key representatives include A. Andrew Bressette, Vice President for Enrollment Management, and Dr. Lindsey Taylor, Vice President for Student Affairs & Dean of Students from Berry College. Representing Brenau University are Dr. David L. Barnett, President, and Nathan R. Goss, Vice President of Marketing and Enrollment Management. Dr. Mark Roberts, President, and Dr. Kelley Roberts, Professor of Cybersecurity, are from Reinhardt University. Meaghan Blight, President of Wesleyan College, and Jenna Colvin, President of the Georgia Independent College Association (GICA), are also part of this distinguished group. These leaders are visiting India to connect with parents, students, and educators to help them better understand Georgia's education system.

With the increasing number of Indian students enrolling in U.S. universities reaching new heights in recent years, the timing for this collaboration could not be better. For this reason, Reinhardt University and Wesleyan College have already established strong foundations in India and offer various scholarships, creating meaningful learning opportunities for South Asian students.

"The time has come for us to focus on fitment and encourage students to look beyond rankings," stated Mr. Abhishek Gupta, Founder of High School Moms and GIDE.AI. "These institutions represent the best of what education offers: rich legacies, robust research-based education, and a commitment to student success."

The initiative gained even more legitimacy because the Georgia Independent College Association, or GICA, supports it. This will encourage direct engagement between the delegation and Indian high schools. The program highlights these institutions' commitment to research-driven education and holistic development.

High School Moms is Asia's most significant parenting and high school engagement platform. Their collaboration with GIDE.AI's advanced technological solutions will provide the much-needed infrastructure and resources to support this international educational partnership. Utilising their strengths, they will work towards making the American dream more accessible to students from India and the rest of South Asia, who deserve the opportunity as they continue to foster deeper cultural understanding between the two nations.

The delegation will frequently visit Indian high schools, engaging with the students and parents to talk about the unique opportunities offered by Georgia's private liberal institutions. This will mark a new chapter in international educational cooperation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)