Highland Group Puts Odisha on the Global Map with Landmark Lulu Group Partnership

PNN

Balasore (Odisha) [India], March 3: In a groundbreaking move that underscores Odisha's rising prominence in the global trade arena, Highland Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with retail giant Lulu Group, paving the way for the state's premium seafood, agricultural, and processed food products to reach international markets.

The landmark agreement, inked at Gulfood 2025 in Dubai, positions Highland Group as a key player in the global agribusiness and seafood trade. By leveraging Lulu Group's extensive retail network of 257 hypermarkets serving over 650,000 shoppers daily, Highland Group is set to showcase Odisha's rich natural produce to consumers across the GCC, Middle East, and beyond.

More than just a business collaboration, this historic MoU marks a turning point in Odisha's economic narrative.

Speaking about the partnership, M.A. Yusuff Ali, Chairman & Managing Director of Lulu Group, said, "Odisha has immense potential in the food and seafood sector, and we see great opportunities in sourcing premium products from the region. Our collaboration with Highland Group will enable us to bring the best of Odisha to our global consumers while creating new avenues for economic growth in the state."

Highland Group has long been at the forefront of Odisha's aquaculture and agricultural expansion, with its subsidiaries already making significant strides in seafood exports. With shrimp farms spanning 60 acres (and plans to expand to 200 acres), along with state-of-the-art processing facilities, the company is committed to scaling Odisha's export potential.

"This partnership isn't just about trade--it's about transforming lives," said Rabindra Kumar Jena, Chairman of Highland Group,"By connecting our farmers and seafood producers with global markets, we are creating new opportunities, driving economic growth, and ensuring that Odisha's name is recognized for its world-class produce."

At the heart of Highland Group's mission is the empowerment of local farmers and producers. By establishing a direct link to global retail giants like Lulu Group, the company is ensuring that Odisha's agricultural and seafood sectors not only thrive domestically but also become significant contributors to the international supply chain.

"This is a proud moment for Odisha," said Pratik Jena, Managing Director, Highland Group,"Our vision has always been to put Odisha on the global map, and with this partnership, we are not just exporting products--we are exporting the essence of Odisha's rich heritage, hard work, and unmatched quality."

The Highland Group-Lulu Group MoU is more than a commercial milestone--it's a symbol of Odisha's potential to become a global trade powerhouse. With this agreement, Highland Group has reinforced its commitment to elevating the state's economy and making it a hub for agricultural and seafood excellence.

As Odisha takes center stage in international trade, Highland Group remains steadfast in its mission--to build a legacy of growth, sustainability, and global recognition for the state's unparalleled produce.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)