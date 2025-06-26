Hikal introduces Digital Infrastructure at 130 year old Zilla Parishad School in Alibaug

PRNewswire

Alibaug (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: Hikal, a preferred long-term partner to global life sciences companies, has strengthened its commitment to rural education and sustainable development through a major community support initiative at the 130 year old Zilla Parishad Marathi School in Zirad, Alibaug. Undertaken in partnership with Utkarsh Global Foundation, this effort is part of Hikal's broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, Srijan, which focuses on creating shared value across communities near its operational sites.

In response, Hikal Limited transformed the 130 year school environment by providing 70 new wooden benches to replace broken furniture, eight LED smart TVs (43 inches) to facilitate digital and interactive learning, one projector with a screen for student skill-building exercises, and a multifunction printer to ease administrative and academic workflows. In addition, a shaded handwash area was constructed to improve hygiene standards, ensuring children can maintain cleanliness and comfort throughout the school day, regardless of weather conditions.

These enhancements aim to create a more engaging and safe learning environment, encourage regular attendance, and promote better academic outcomes.

"At Hikal, we've always believed that the success of a business must extend beyond balance sheets. Real value is created when growth is shared, when the communities around us move forward with us. That belief has guided us for decades and remains the essence of our CSR philosophy.

This school, like so many others in rural India, has long carried the weight of potential, bright children, and committed teachers, but constrained by limited infrastructure. Today, we've taken a small but meaningful step towards unlocking that potential. It's a reflection of our enduring commitment to enabling inclusive growth and shaping a more equitable future," said Mr. Jai Hiremath - Executive Chairman, Hikal Limited.

"At Hikal, we see education as the cornerstone of progress. Building on the strong foundation laid by our leadership, we are committed to creating lasting impact in the communities where we operate.

Our efforts at Zirad reflect a forward-looking vision, bridging educational gaps through safe, inclusive, and digitally empowered learning environments. We believe such initiatives will empower the next generation to thrive, dream bigger, and shape a more resilient and prosperous future for all," said Mr. Sameer Hiremath, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Hikal Limited.

This initiative reflects Hikal's ongoing focus on sustainability and community development. Through its Srijan programme, the company actively collaborates with NGOs in areas such as secondary education, skill enhancement, employability, healthcare, sanitation, infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, and preservation of national heritage, art, and culture.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)