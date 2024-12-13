Hilton Honors Hosts Its First-Ever Celebrity Experience in India with Sidharth Malhotra

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 13: Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program of Hilton, is thrilled to announce an exclusive dining experience with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. This premier event will take place at the luxurious Conrad Bengaluru and offers Hilton Honors members an evening of exceptional cuisine and premium hospitality.

This milestone marks the first-ever private celebrity experience hosted by Hilton Honors in South Asia, setting a new benchmark for the region. With Sidharth Malhotra as its host, the evening will highlight Hilton's signature hospitality and create a truly extraordinary experience. The multi-course menu, co-designed by Sidharth and the hotel's Executive Chef, will include some of the actor's personal favourite dishes, combining gourmet flavours with a personal touch in an intimate setting.

"Food has a way of bringing people together like nothing else," said Sidharth Malhotra. "It's exciting to be part of an experience that's all about enjoying great flavours and making moments even more memorable."

Hilton Honors is globally renowned for offering exclusive benefits to its members, ranging from complimentary stays to unforgettable experiences. Membership is free, and Points earned can be redeemed at Hilton's properties worldwide. Additionally, Hilton Honors allows members to pool Points with up to 10 friends or family members for free, making it easier than ever to access unique opportunities, like this dinner.

"This dining experience with Sidharth Malhotra is a significant moment for Hilton and our Hilton Honors program in India," said Zubin Saxena, President of Hilton India. "It reflects our commitment to curate exceptional experiences that make our Hilton guest community feel valued and special. Our endeavour as we grow is to continuously bring these special touchpoints together for our guests and loyal stakeholders which make them feel a part of the Hilton family. Sidharth's role in co-hosting this experience with us, elevates this event, bringing together the aspirational and truly personalised elements that define Hilton's premium hospitality."

The experience, taking place on January 24th 2025, also includes a one-night stay at Conrad Bengaluru with complimentary breakfast and a signed gift from Sidharth and Hilton.

Visit Hilton Honors Experiences to place your bid and discover how you can join this exclusive dining experience with Sidharth Malhotra. Don't miss your chance to be part of this unique celebration of culinary excellence and premium hospitality

Hilton Honors members can redeem, buy, or pool Points to secure their seat for this exclusive dinner. Guests must be aged 21 years or older. Airfare and transportation are not included. Winners will be notified via email within three business days of redemption to confirm the details of the event.

About Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 24 world-class brands, comprising more than 7,500 properties worldwide. With over 200 million members, Hilton Honors enables travellers to earn Points for stays and redeem them for unforgettable experiences like concerts, dining, and exclusive events. Members can also pool Points with family and friends to unlock even greater rewards. Hilton Honors is free to join, and members enjoy benefits such as free nights, room upgrades, and exclusive discounts when booking directly through Hilton's channels.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 7,500 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune, and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 180 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

