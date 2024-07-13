Hippo Homes launches new store in Greater Noida

PNN

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13: Dalmia Bharat Enterprise promoted 'Hippo Homes', a premier Omnichannel provider of home building, home renovation and interior solutions, has announced the grand opening of its flagship retail store in Greater Noida at Grand Venice Mall. The new store, which is the third Hippo Homes store in India, was inaugurated by Arvind Mediratta, MD & CEO of Hippo Homes, in the presence of key partners and the senior leadership team of Hippo Homes in India.

This will be the second home improvement store of Hippo Homes in Noida, after its flagship store in Garden Galleria Mall. The new store opens up a whole new experience for new home buyers and home renovation and improvement customers as Hippo Homes offers a 'One-stop shop' for all home-related products and services under 'one roof'. The new store is a testament to Hippo's proposition of reliable quality, transparent pricing, and on-time installation and delivery.

Spread over 10,000 sq.ft., the new store is strategically located at Grand Venice Mall and houses over 10,000 products from 100+ leading home building and improvement brands. Apart from an outstanding product range, the new store also provides product recommendations, design inspiration and expert guidance by in-store specialists. The new store has a shop-in-shop (SIS) model along with live experience zones and sample set-ups of bathrooms and modular kitchens to provide a realistic and reliable experience. In addition, the store also offers Virtual Reality (VR) technology to showcase contemporary kitchen, bathroom and living room design options to homeowners.

Speaking about Hippo Homes' robust and sustainable expansion strategy, Arvind Mediratta, MD and CEO, said, "While home buying and construction is a significant investment for individual home buyers, renovations and home improvements remain the most challenging aspect of homeownership. To ease modern home buyers' woes of frustrating experience of dealing with multiple vendors, opaque pricing and unreliable quality and service, Hippo Homes is on a robust mission to make building 'Dream Homes' simpler for customers. Being a trusted partner for new home buyers and homeowners, Hippo provides superior in-store experience through a team of seasoned interior designers and product specialists"

He further added, "We are elated to bring Hippo homes' robust home making expertise to Greater Noida, a strategic and growing real-estate market in Delhi NCR. We are strengthening our foothold in the NCR region, and Noida remains a priority market for us. As part of our expansion strategy, we shall continue investing to add more stores in the state."

The new experiential store houses a range of all modern home improvement solutions in key consumer-driven categories such as Bath & Sanitary ware, Modular kitchens and Wardrobes, Tiles & flooring, Electrical & Lightening, Kitchen Appliances, Paints & Wallpaper, Wood & Laminates, Home Essentials & Decor, Hardware & tools The robust category of home needs and solution caters to all urbane individual home buyers and home owners, Contractors, Retailers, Institution as well as architects, interior designers, applicators, home decorators. In addition, homeowners can meet Hippo's expert team of designers to provide live demonstrations of the latest home improvement products and technologies.

Dalmia Bharat Enterprise promoted Hippo Homes is a premier Omni channel home building and improvement retailer that specializes in providing a one stop solution for all construction, home building and interior solution. The company operates three stores under the brand name 'Hippo Homes' in Noida (Garden Galleria Mall), Chandigarh (near Dillon Plaza, Zirakpur), and Greater Noida (Grand Venice Mall).

Hippo Homes is an experiential platform that caters to the needs of urban home buyers/owners; developers, and contractors; retailers; architects; interior designers; home decorators, and large infrastructure institutions.

Hippo Homes strong commitment to reliable quality, transparent pricing, on time installation and delivery along with strong focus on customer satisfaction has helped it emerge as a trusted partner in homemaking, home design and renovation solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)