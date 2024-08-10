Hobit is now officially Hobfit

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 10: Hobit has officially rebranded itself as Hobfit. This rebranding underscores the company's commitment to empowering women in achieving their fitness goals and addressing hormonal disorders. Hobfit combines advanced science with AI-powered workouts, diet consultations, community support, and teleconsultations to offer a holistic health solution. Founded in June 2020 by Gaurav Dua, Arpit Tyagi, and Lakshay Rohilla, Hobit initially focused on the hobbies industry. However, recognizing the increasing demand for comprehensive health solutions, the co-founders decided to pivot towards a more impactful mission: helping women lead healthier lives through personalized fitness programs and wellness support. The healthcare market in India is valued at $372 billion, while the global market stands at $6.75 trillion. With 500 million individuals suffering from lifestyle disorders and 70% of the urban population being overweight, there is a significant need for effective health solutions. In India alone, nearly 20% of women suffer from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), though the condition often remains undiagnosed. Hormonal disorders like PCOS affect around 30-35% of women during their reproductive years, leading to symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles, infertility, and an increased risk of metabolic issues.

Hobfit is now set to be a trailblazer in this space, with a user base of over 500,000 individuals across 7+ countries, highlighting its growing reach and impact. The platform addresses a range of lifestyle diseases, including PCOD/PCOS, hypertension, thyroid issues, pre- and post-pregnancy support, cholesterol management, diabetes management and more.

Gaurav Dua, Co-founder & CEO, explained the reasoning behind the transition: "Our journey started with hobbies, but as we interacted more with our community, we realized the profound need for accessible health and wellness solutions, especially for women. With PCOS affecting 1 in 10 women globally and up to 70% of cases remaining undiagnosed, we recognized a critical gap in support and education. This industry allows us to create real, lasting change in people's lives, and that's why we made the shift to Hobfit, a platform designed specifically for women."

Arpit Tyagi, Co-founder & COO, emphasized the importance of this shift: "The health and wellness industry is experiencing exponential growth, driven by an increasing awareness of the importance of physical and mental well-being. Recent studies show that 80% of people are more conscious of their health post-pandemic. We see this as a pivotal moment to contribute meaningfully to this space by creating a platform that's truly tailored to women's needs."

Hobfit is also backed by industry stalwarts and investors, including Stoffer Anko Norden (Ex-CEO, Bookings.com), Douglas Penny (Research Capital, Toronto), Ivy growth associates and Marwari catalysts.

Lakshay Rohilla, Co-founder & CTO, shared the company's future ambitions: "Our goal is to build a comprehensive platform that supports women in every aspect of their wellness journey. By 2025, we aim to reach 1 million women across India, offering them tools and resources to improve not just their physical health, but their mental and emotional well-being as well. Hobfit will be a one-stop solution for all their health needs."

Looking ahead, Hobfit's vision is to foster a global community where women are equipped with the tools and resources needed to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives and combat hormonal disorders. This rebranding marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in health and wellness, dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of women worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)