HomeLane Strengthens Coimbatore Presence with New Studio Launch

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14: HomeLane, India's leading home interiors brand, opened its latest studio on 100ft Road, Gandhipuram, marking its 12th store in Tamil Nadu. With this, HomeLane expands its presence in Coimbatore, bringing hassle-free, tech-enabled home interior solutions backed by thoughtful design, predictable timelines, and its trusted 45-day delivery guarantee.

The launch was inaugurated by Shri K. Annamalai (Former IPS officer, Former BJP Tamil Nadu State President) and Smt. Vanathi Srinivasan (MLA, Coimbatore South). "Coimbatore has always been a city of builders and doers - and with players like HomeLane, we're seeing a welcome shift towards structured, design-first execution. This strengthens the city's reputation as a growing hub for quality interior design in Coimbatore," they shared.

Tanuj Choudhry, Co-Founder & COO, said, "Tamil Nadu has been one of our most engaged markets. With this new studio, we're doubling down on our promise to help homeowners get beautifully designed homes - delivered on time, on budget, and without the usual hassles of doing your home interiors."

MS Dhoni, HomeLane's brand ambassador, reflects the brand's shared values of consistency, reliability, and performance - qualities that deeply connect with homeowners across Tamil Nadu.

At the new studio, customers can explore modular kitchens, wardrobes, entertainment units, and more, supported by:

* AI-powered 3D visualisation through SpaceCraft Pro

* Flat, transparent pricing with no hidden costs

* A 45-day delivery guarantee

* 10-year material warranty

* Dedicated project management for seamless execution

This offering sets a new benchmark for home interiors in Coimbatore, combining predictability, quality, and convenience.

Dharsan Srinivasan, studio partner, added, "The demand here isn't just for great design - it's for a system that works. That's exactly what HomeLane delivers, and we're proud to be part of this journey."

