Hong Kong Tourism Board and Art Basel Announce Three-Year Global Partnership

Hong Kong, June 17: The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and Art Basel are delighted to announce a new three-year global partnership, marking a significant milestone in cultural collaboration. With this new partnership, HKTB became the pioneering tourism organisation to forge a global strategic alliance with Art Basel. This groundbreaking announcement took place during the press conference of Art Basel in Basel. The collaboration transcends Hong Kong, extending its reach to all Art Basel shows worldwide, commencing with Art Basel Paris this October.

As part of this dynamic alliance, HKTB will serve as a Show Partner of Art Basel to celebrate Hong Kong art and culture on the world stage. Over the next three years, HKTB will be present in four annual shows, including Art Basel in Paris, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Basel, with different thematic experiences or activations.

The organisations' three-year partnership will kick off with Art Basel Paris, taking place at the Grand Palais in the French capital from 18-20 October 2024.

Started first in 1970, Art Basel stages the world's premier modern and contemporary art shows and fairs. The annual art event hosted in Basel, Miami Beach, Paris, and Hong Kong, provides a platform for galleries and artists to showcase and sell their work to buyers, in collaboration with host cities' to aid the development of art programs.

Dane Cheng, HKTB Executive Director, said, "Our strategic alliance with Art Basel underscores our commitment to promoting Hong Kong as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, and a valuable gateway to the Chinese art market. By sharing the city's unique character through immersive experiences and exhibitions at the world's most prestigious art platform, we hope to inspire travellers to visit our city and discover its thriving creative community and rich cultural experiences."

Noah Horowitz, Art Basel CEO, said, "We are thrilled to build on our longstanding collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board and launch this ambitious initiative. By shining a global spotlight on Hong Kong's vibrant art scene, this partnership will enhance the experience for our fair visitors while unlocking new opportunities and fostering deeper connections between Hong Kong and art communities around the world."

Since its inception in Hong Kong in 2013, Art Basel has collaborated with HKTB on several successful projects together since 2020. This March, the tourism board joined hands with the fair to present a local "Cha Chaan Teng" experience that aimed to highlight the vibrant living culture of Hong Kong. Inside a colourful, purpose-built cha chaan teng (Hong Kong-style cafe), visitors enjoyed local delicacies, such as the city's iconic pineapple buns and milk tea, while experiencing Hong Kong's East-meets-West heritage firsthand.

The 2024 edition of Art Basel Hong Kong showcased 242 leading galleries from the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East. Marking the second decade of Art Basel's operation in Asia's world city, the event welcomed over 75,000 visitors from around the world. Art Basel Hong Kong has also announced that from 2025 onwards, MGM will present a new prize for Discoveries, the show's sector for solo presentations by emerging artists.

Images can be accessed at assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

