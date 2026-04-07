Hoonartek Launches ClearView™ -- The Agentic Decision Layer for the Modern Enterprise

PRNewswire

Mumbai/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Hoonartek today launched ClearView™, an agentic decisioning layer built to help Indian enterprises activate their existing data investments and replace the fragmented SaaS tools sitting above them -- with governed, autonomous AI execution. As Indian enterprises accelerate AI adoption, most still cannot trace how AI-driven decisions are made, owned, or governed. ClearView™ changes that.

The launch follows Hoonartek's recognition at the NASSCOM Inspire Awards 2026 for AI Service Excellence, recognizing fifteen years of work translating enterprise data infrastructure into measurable business outcomes.

The Problem ClearView™ Solves

Indian enterprises -- particularly in BFSI, telecom, and manufacturing. -- have spent the last decade building serious data foundations: lakehouses, cloud warehouses, CDC pipelines, and master data systems. But above that foundation, decisions are still being made by a patchwork of point SaaS products, each solving one narrow workflow in isolation.

The result: compounding license costs, fragmented ownership, and AI that runs alongside the business rather than inside it. As regulators -- from the RBI to the DPDP framework -- demand greater accountability over automated decisions, enterprises face a widening gap between their AI ambition and their governance readiness.

ClearView™ is designed to close that gap. By treating business decisions as the primary unit of design, it deploys autonomous agents directly above the existing data estate -- activating it for real decisions, and systematically replacing the SaaS layer doing that job manually and expensively.

"Indian enterprises have made serious investments in data infrastructure over the last decade. ClearView™ is what finally activates that investment -- autonomous agents executing real business decisions, within clear governance boundaries, without layering more SaaS on top."

-- Peeyoosh Pandey, CEO, Hoonartek

Validated by Industry Leaders

The model resonates at the CFO, CDO, and CRO level -- where SaaS rationalization, AI activation, and regulatory compliance are converging into the same budget conversation.

"The biggest gap in enterprise AI hasn't been technology -- it's been the operating model for how decisions actually get made at scale. ClearView™ addresses that directly, on top of infrastructure enterprises already own."

-- Rupinder Bhamra, Former Corporate CTO, MSCI

"Enterprises don't fail at AI because of bad models. They fail because no one connected the data platform to the decision. ClearView™ closes that gap."

-- Dejan Deklich, Former CTO, Aisera

"In regulated industries like banking, bottom-up AI initiatives quickly hit limits in trust, explainability, and control. Starting with decisions, outcomes, and regulatory constraints--and engineering AI beneath them--is the only sustainable way to scale AI responsibly."

-- Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Senior BFSI Executive (former CTO & COO, IndusInd Bank, NSE, SBI)

How ClearView™ Works

ClearView™ runs on three layers: a decision governance layer that defines what agents are authorized to decide and within what policy boundaries; RealizeAI, Hoonartek's AI factory that industrializes ML use case delivery at scale; and BlueFoundry, the execution engine that translates business intent into governed agentic workflows.

Every decision is traceable from definition to outcome -- built-in, not bolted on. The platform supports three levels of agent autonomy -- assisted, conditional, and fully coordinated -- allowing enterprises to scale AI at the pace their governance readiness allows. ClearView™ is already live in production across financial services, telecom, retail, and manufacturing.

About Hoonartek

Hoonartek is a global data and AI solutions company headquartered in India, with over 15 years of experience and 250+ enterprise deployments across BFSI, telecom, manufacturing, and pharma. The company partners with Databricks, Google Cloud, and Ab Initio to deliver end-to-end data and AI transformation. With a mission to liberate data and democratise AI, Hoonartek helps enterprises build the decisioning infrastructure for the agentic era.

Media Contact:

Rupesh Shinde

AVP Marketing

info@hoonartek.com

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