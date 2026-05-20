Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,57,050; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,84,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,050, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,960.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,050 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,62,230 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,200.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,960, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,710 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,110.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,99,900.

US gold prices nudged lower on Wednesday, as rising Treasury yields and a firm dollar outweighed optimism over a potential US-Iran peace agreement.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $4,467.59 per ounce, as of 0233 GMT. In the previous session, bullion hit its lowest level since March 30. US gold futures for June delivery lost 0.9 per cent to $4,471.10.

Spot silver fell 0.8 per cent to $73.22 per ounce, platinum slid 0.5 per cent to $1,912.67, while palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $1,356.32.

(with inputs from Reuters)