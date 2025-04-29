Hostzop Launches Next-Generation Cloud Platform to Empower Indian Businesses

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29: Hostzop, a leading provider of cloud hosting and data center services, today announced the launch of Hostzop Cloud, a next-generation cloud platform engineered to deliver enterprise-grade performance, scalability, and security--tailored for the evolving needs of Indian businesses. Built on 15+ Years of IT Expertise, Designed for a Future-Ready Digital India.

Backed by over 15 years of industry experience and built on the trusted legacy of Progression, Hostzop Cloud is designed to combine startup agility with robust infrastructure. Operating from a TIA-942B Certified Tier 3 Data Center in Chennai, one of the country's most advanced facilities, the platform ensures low latency, high availability, and stringent data security.

"Our focus with Hostzop Cloud is to offer a powerful, flexible, and cost-effective cloud solution that supports businesses at every stage of growth," said Rajesh Siroya, CEO of Hostzop. "We've built this platform with a support-first mindset to simplify cloud adoption. Businesses should not have to navigate complex infrastructure challenges alone--we're here to empower their journey."

Cloud Solutions Tailored for Indian Enterprises

Hostzop Cloud leverages cutting-edge technologies including OpenStack, AMD EPYC processors, NVMe storage, and Tungsten Fabric SDN to deliver a seamless, high-performance experience. Key offerings include:

* High-performance virtual machines with dynamic scaling

* Block and object storage, secure backups, and cloud firewall

* Virtual Private Cloud and load balancing capabilities

* Ceph-based distributed storage, zero-downtime live migration, automated backups, and snapshots

The platform also provides dedicated servers powered by Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC, and SSD-based VPS hosting, catering to businesses of all sizes--from startups to large enterprises.

Security and Support Businesses Can Rely On

With built-in DDoS protection, multi-layered firewalls, and compliance with ISO 27001, ISO 20000, and PCI DSS, Hostzop Cloud offers peace of mind for businesses handling critical workloads. A 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC) ensure continuous uptime and monitoring.

Hostzop also offers multi-lingual customer support to enhance accessibility and streamline onboarding for businesses across India.

With over 5,000 support tickets resolved and a proven commitment to customer success, Hostzop Cloud emerges as a powerful alternative to inflexible hyperscale providers--offering transparent pricing, personalized service, and reliable infrastructure.

The company also announced the launch of its upgraded data center facility in Chennai, further enhancing service delivery and infrastructure capability.

About Hostzop

Founded in 2016 as a division of CHL Technology (established in 2010), Hostzop.com is a Chennai-based web hosting and cloud services provider with a global footprint. With over a decade of technical expertise and 15,000+ support tickets resolved, Hostzop is dedicated to enabling businesses to build and scale their digital presence with confidence.

For more information visit www.hostzop.com/.

For media queries, call on 1800 572 8782 or email @ marketing@hostzop.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674508/Hostzop_Logo.jpg

