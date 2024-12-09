Hosur Road, Chandapura: The Emerging Residential Hub of South Bangalore

India PR Distribution

Chandapura, Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9: Chandapura, located along NH44 (Hosur Road), is fast becoming a popular residential destination in South Bangalore. Its proximity to Electronic City (ECity), Sarjapura, HSR, Koramangala (via expressway), and Hosur makes it an attractive location for professionals and families seeking a balance between work and lifestyle. With continuous infrastructure upgrades, improved connectivity, and increasing demand for residential properties, Chandapura presents excellent real estate investment opportunities. Adding to this growth, Subha Builders is launching Belgravia and Villamor, two premium villa projects designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern homeowners.

1. Ideal Location with Excellent Connectivity

Chandapura enjoys strategic connectivity to key employment hubs and industrial areas:

* Electronic City: Just 10 minutes away, it is home to leading IT companies such as Infosys, Wipro, TCS, and Biocon.

* Hosur: Located about 15 minutes away, it is a major industrial hub known for its automobile and manufacturing industries, housing companies like TVS Motors and Ashok Leyland.

Metro Connectivity: The Yellow Line extension will connect Bommasandra to other parts of Bangalore, improving public transport options. There is also a working proposal to extend this line to Hosur.

Peripheral Ring Road (PRR): This project will ease traffic congestion and provide better connectivity between key highways, enhancing accessibility.

Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR): Once completed, this ring road will improve connectivity to nearby towns and industrial areas, encouraging further development.

Upcoming Airport at Hosur: TN state government has proposed an airport at Hosur sprawling over an area of 2,000 acres some months back and plans are afoot to turn Hosur into an important industrial hub.

These infrastructure upgrades will boost real estate demand and property values in Chandapura, making it a promising investment destination.

2. Infrastructure Growth

Chandapura offers excellent social infrastructure to support comfortable living. Prominent schools, such as Narayana School and Delhi Public School, are located nearby, while Narayana Health City provides access to quality healthcare. Residents can also access shopping and entertainment options at nearby malls and retail outlets along the Hosur Road corridor.

"Villamor, a luxury smartscape villa project and Belgravia a Victorian theme luxury villa project by Subha Builders inside Surya City Phase 1, will further enhance the lifestyle experience of residents. Designed with community living in mind, Villamor and Belgravia offers premium villas with a host of modern amenities, such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness centre, and children's play areas creating a vibrant and connected neighbourhood," adds Chandrashekar, MD of Subha Builders.

3. Employment Opportunities

Chandapura's development is closely linked to its proximity to two major employment hubs:

* Electronic City: One of India's largest IT parks, offering job opportunities in leading tech companies and startups. Many professionals working here prefer to live in nearby suburbs like Chandapura, which offer a more peaceful lifestyle than the bustling city centre.

* Hosur: This industrial town on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border is a significant centre for manufacturing and automobile industries. Employees from Hosur find Chandapura a convenient residential option, with an easy commute to work and a better quality of life.

"Easy access to HSR and Koramangala through ECity Expressway gives added advantage to this area, and it will be a game changer for residents choosing Hosur Road over Sarjapura Road," adds Chandrashekar, MD of Subha Builders.

4. A Vibrant Community with Modern Living

Chandapura offers a blend of suburban charm and urban convenience, making it a preferred location for families and working professionals. In this strategic location, Subha's Villa projects is designed with complete home automation, Italian marble flooring and with its range of meaningful amenities, including a clubhouse for social gatherings, a swimming pool for recreation, and children's play areas.

The emphasis on open spaces and green landscapes ensures that residents can enjoy a relaxed lifestyle amidst nature. With easy access to schools, healthcare facilities, and employment hubs, Villamor offers the perfect environment for families to thrive.

5. Investment Opportunity and Long-Term Returns

The real estate market in Chandapura is on a growth trajectory, driven by demand from IT professionals, industrial workers, and families. Investors can expect steady rental income from properties here, as the area's connectivity and infrastructure improvements continue to attract residents.

Subha Villamor offers premium villas at competitive prices, making it a lucrative investment for those seeking long-term appreciation and quality housing. With its strategic location and premium amenities, Villamor stands out as a valuable addition to the real estate landscape of Chandapura in South Bangalore.

Subha Builders have delivered over 9 projects across Bangalore with over 1500+ valued customers and with over 10 million sqft under development in form of luxury villas, farm resorts and apartment communities.

Subha Villamor & Subha Belgravia, Surya City Phase 1, Hosur Road (10 mins from Bommasandra Metro Station)

www.subhavillamor.com | www.subhabelgravia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)