Hotfoot Technologies Powers Jana Small Finance Bank's Digital Transformation with Launch of Used Car Loan Origination Platform

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6: Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana SFB) and Hotfoot Technology Solutions today announced the successful launch of Jana SFB's Used Car Loan Origination System, powered by Hotfoot's flagship Rapid.ai LOS Platform. This important milestone marks a new era in Jana SFB's digital transformation, delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital journey for customers seeking affordable pre-owned vehicle financing.

Through this partnership, Jana SFB is now able to provide customers' a fully-digitized, automated loan origination experience that brings together all stakeholders on a unified platform. The system eliminates manual dependencies and introduces industry-leading turnaround times in processing and disbursement. Enhanced by Hotfoot's proprietary "WiseEngine" Business Rule Engine and 50 ecosystem integrations, the platform automates decision-making steps and embeds robust risk validations at every stage, ensuring transparency, compliance, and customer trust across the loan lifecycle.

Jana SFB can now automate valuation, documentation, collateral creation, and post-disbursement management, delivering a frictionless and scalable solution. This advanced foundation was delivered in record time--just 12 weeks from project kickoff to go-live--demonstrating both organizations' commitment to swift, impactful innovation.

Ashish Saxena, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Jana Small Finance Bank, said, "The launch of this platform is a key step in Jana SFB's vision to expand affordable credit access for families and small businesses, enabling smart mobility choices responsibly and compliantly. With Hotfoot Technologies as our partner, we have enabled both straight-through and assisted journeys, making the solution future-ready and adaptable to evolving customer needs. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and customer-centric loan experiences at scale."

According to Vivek Naidu, Founder & CEO, "The used car financing market is growing rapidly, and digital-first journeys are critical to meeting customer expectations. Through this partnership with Jana SFB, we are delivering not only speed and efficiency but also setting new benchmarks in transparency, compliance, and customer trust. This go-live is a clear example of how technology can drive meaningful impact in financial services--creating journeys that are efficient, agile, inclusive, and future-ready."

Hotfoot is an enterprise-fintech that leverages domain expertise, technology, machine learning, classical & generative AI, to deliver highly efficient processes for the BFSI industry. Founded in 2016, the company has a blend of bankers and technology experts offering solution-excellence in the lending domain. Its flagship product - Rapid.ai, incorporates workflow and decision automation, and also incorporates AI/ML models for risk management & fraud control, while incorporating paper-less journeys for all kinds of retail and MSME loans.

For more details, please visit - www.hotfoot.co.in

