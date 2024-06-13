HSBC India with The Social Lab (TSL) and United Way Mumbai installs water kiosks to provide safe drinking water across five cities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 13: Responding to the urgent need for access to safe drinking water amid rising temperatures across the country, HSBC India, in partnership with The Social Lab (TSL) and United Way Mumbai (UWM), has commenced an initiative aimed at ensuring the well-being of urban communities across key metropolitan cities, with a primary focus on Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR, which are among the major cities facing severe drinking water shortages. This Initiative to combat heat wave in the country is aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The initiative involves the installation of water kiosks strategically positioned in high-traffic locations across the five cities. These water kiosks, accessible round the clock, are equipped to dispense over 500 liters of clean drinking water daily at each location. As a result, more than 10,000 liters of free clean drinking water will be made available every day, benefiting thousands of individuals helping them combat dehydration and heat strokes during the sweltering summer months.

Industry statistics shows that the heat wave in April this year was far worse than in 2023, the warmest year on record so far and this trend seems to continue in May and June. The national capital reportedly recorded its 'highest-ever' temperature at 52.3 degree Celsius last week. Red alerts for parts of the country, warning that there is a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages with extreme care needed for vulnerable people, have been issued.

Aloka Majumdar, MD, Global Head of Philanthropy and Head of Sustainability - India, HSBC, said, "Access to clean drinking water is a fundamental human right, and through this initiative we aim to address this critical need in our cities. At HSBC, we are committed to helping communities and along with our implementing partners, we are proud to play a part in water stewardship to make a tangible difference in the lives of people by providing them with readily available clean and safe drinking water."

George Aikara, CEO-UWM said, "United Way Mumbai is privileged to be part of this initiative to establish water kiosks and provide clean and safe drinking water through a sustainable solution. Through this project, we aim to address water scarcity for our communities in need and contribute to their well-being."

Sahil Arora, CEO-TSL said "TSL is proud to partner with HSBC India and UWM on this noble initiative. We are deeply committed to the well-being of our communities, especially during the scorching summer months. By installing free water kiosks in underprivileged areas, we aim to provide essential relief and ensure access to clean, safe drinking water for those who need it the most. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering health, dignity, and resilience in every community we serve.

HSBC's sustainability strategy to support sustainable economic growth, focuses on Community Investment (CSR interventions), Sustainable Operations, Sustainable Finance and Sustainability Risk. The strategy is delivered through a combination of programmes, collaboration, and partnerships. We believe it requires a concerted effort between business, governments and other stakeholders on policies and programmes to accelerate the transition to sustainability.

For more information on HSBC's sustainability initiatives in India, please visit www.hsbc.co.in.

The Social Lab (TSL) is driven by a mission to eradicate poverty, enhance road safety, elevate education, and foster entrepreneurship. We combine data science, technology, research, and management to create holistic solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Through strategic corporate partnerships, we redefine responsible practices, contributing to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Extended Producer's Responsibility (EPR) objectives. Our focus includes combating climate change, addressing the plastic crisis through circular economy principles, empowering communities through education and skill development, enhancing road safety, and championing women's empowerment. TSL's impactful projects reflect our commitment to sustainable development, creating lasting solutions, and building resilient, empowered, and thriving communities worldwide, with a measurable impact on elevated education standards, safer roads, and empowered communities.

United Way Mumbai is a non-profit organization with a mission to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the common good. UWM work closely with a network of 400+ NGOs and a large number of corporates for their CSR programmes, workplace giving campaigns and other events. This includes designing CSR policy and strategies, due diligence of NGO partners, programme implementation, employee volunteering, impact assessments and financial and programmatic reporting. Over the past 18 years, UWM has partnered with 300+ companies and 100,000+ individual donors investing INR 480 Crore for community development projects. Our expertise lies in identifying, designing & implementing high impact projects in the areas of Education, Health, Income, Environment, Public Safety & Social Inclusion, in urban and rural communities, through a collective community impact model.

