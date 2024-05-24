Hutech Inc., USA, Welcomes Padmavati B. Patil as the Vice President of Engineering and Business Growth

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], May 24: Hutech Inc., a subsidiary unit of Hutech Solutions, India, a leader in innovative AI-powered software solutions and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Padmavati B. Patil as the new Vice President of Engineering and Business Growth, for its U.S. operations. With an impressive track record of nearly three decades in leadership roles at multinational corporations like Walmart, Gap Inc., Tyson Foods, and Scope Retail, Padma brings a wealth of experience and expertise to drive Hutech Solutions' engineering excellence and business expansion.

Padma Patil joins Hutech Inc. following her most recent role as Chief Delivery Officer at Scope Retail Systems Inc. In this position, she was responsible for the success of Scope's products, overseeing end-to-end project execution, delivery, operational excellence, and ensuring customer satisfaction. Her strategic vision and operational acumen significantly contributed to Scope's success and customer loyalty.

Prior to her tenure at Scope Retail Systems Inc., Padma was the Director of Product Management for the Data Platform at Gap Inc., where she led various strategic product initiatives. Her leadership in this role was instrumental in advancing Gap Inc.'s data strategy, enhancing the company's ability to leverage data for business insights and decision-making.

Padma also had a glorious career at Walmart, spanning over eight years, where she was responsible for driving significant impact and leading Data and Analytics platforms and teams.

Her comprehensive experience across various facets of businesses and technologies positions her uniquely to contribute to Hutech Solutions' growth trajectory.

"We are thrilled to welcome Padma Patil to our Leadership team," said Pravat Ranjan Rana, CEO of Hutech Solutions. "Her extensive experience in leading high-performing teams and delivering exceptional results aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are confident that Padma will play a crucial role in driving our engineering capabilities and business growth."

Padma B. Patil expressed her enthusiasm about joining Hutech Inc.: "I am excited to be a part of Hutech, a company known for its innovative approach and customer-centric solutions. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to further elevate our engineering standards and expand our business footprint in the US market."

Hutech Solutions is poised for significant growth, and with Padma's leadership, the company is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious goals and continue delivering outstanding technology solutions to its clients.

About Hutech Inc. USA:

Hutech Inc., is a subsidiary unit of Hutech Solutions. Hutech Solutions is a premier technology firm specializing in developing innovative AI-powered software solutions and services designed to drive growth, enhance efficiency, and revolutionize industries. With a focus on customer-centric innovation, Hutech Solutions delivers products that empower businesses to achieve their strategic objectives and competitive edge in a fast-paced market.

For further information, please contact:

corporate@hutechsolution.com

Hutech Solutions

www.hutechsolutions.com

