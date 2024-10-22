Hybrid Celebrates 4 Years of Transformational Growth, Innovation, and Success in India

ATK Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 22: Hybrid, a leading digital advertising player in the country, proudly marks four years of operations. Having entered the Indian market in 2020, Hybrid quickly cemented its position as an industry leader, thanks to its innovative AI-driven solutions, including the Hybrid Platform, Contextual Marketing Suite VOX, Hybrid Places, and TV Sync technologies. Starting as a small team with ambitious goals, Hybrid India has grown into a dynamic organization with more than 30+ employees committed to delivering excellence to brands and agencies. Today, the company is trusted by industry giants such as Havells, Honda, Rado, MG Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Smartworld, Versuni, Motorola, Mondelez, DSP Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal, Reliance Digital, Shalimar Chemicals, TTK Prestige, Himalaya, ITC, GroupM, Dentsu, OMD, Interactive Avenues, Publicis, Efficacy Worldwide etc.

From Vision to Reality: A Journey Rooted in Purpose

The inspiring story of Hybrid in India began in 2020 when 30-year-old entrepreneur Shreyas Sathe launched the company from a modest 6x6 ft room with a mission to help his fellow citizens during challenging times. Within three months of its inception, Hybrid achieved profitability -- an indicator of its clear vision and rapid growth.

"We have always considered our employees to be our greatest asset. Their dedication, passion, and commitment have been the primary drivers of our growth and success over the last four years of our journey. At Hybrid, we strive to create a culture of trust and collaboration where every individual feels valued and empowered," shares Shreyas Sathe, CEO, Hybrid INSEA.

A 'People-First' Approach that Fosters LoTerm Growth

One of Hybrid India's core principles is treating employees as more than just resources. This philosophy has fostered a deep sense of belonging, with many team members having been part of the journey from the early days. The organization has earned a reputation for promoting a healthy work-life balance.

Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head, India, Hybrid reflects on the company's efforts: "Over the past four years, we've focused on fostering a positive work environment and building a culture of collaboration. Along with business growth, we emphasize employee renewal through off-site events, Fun Fridays, and team lunches, creating lasting memories beyond the workplace."

A New Milestone: Expansion into New Office Spaces

In a testament to its growth, Hybrid India recently opened state-of-the-art office space in Gurgaon and Mumbai. These modern spaces symbolize the company's commitment to expansion and progress. The new offices reflect Hybrid's ambitions and reinforce employees' trust in the company's leadership and loterm vision.

Building for the Future: Talent and Growth Opportunities

As Hybrid India looks to the future, it continues its journey of excellence with a steadfast focus on people, innovation, and sustainable growth. The company remains dedicated to empowering its clients and employees, ensuring it remains a leader in the evolving AdTech landscape.

Hybrid is an international AdTech company providing brands and agencies with technological solutions to optimize advertising campaigns across digital media. Specializing in programmatic ad buying and AI-powered contextual targeting, Hybrid offers a comprehensive ecosystem that ensures precision and performance without relying on cookies. The company operates 12 offices worldwide with a 500+ global workforce, delivering custom solutions to enhance digital advertising effectiveness globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)