Hyderabad Metro in collaboration with Svida launches sustainable rides program

PNN New Delhi [India], September 3: Svida Mobility Pvt Ltd, an urban mobility services start-up and Official First & Last Mile Connectivity Partners for Hyderabad Metro Rail since 2019 launched new features to its services - offering sustainable rides and WhatsApp booking. These features were launched during an event to celebrate the 5 million rides milestone of Svida in presence of the Chief Guest, NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, and the Guest of Honour, KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L & TMRHL along with Siddharth Ravi, CEO, Svida Mobility Pvt Ltd, Jignesh P Bellani, Director and Co-Founder, Svida Mobility Pvt Ltd and other officials at T Hive, Hitech City.

Svida Mobility has served over 50 lakh citizen rides, commuting from various locations in the city to metro stations and vice versa. Svida Mobility operates 150 shuttles across 64 routes from 15 metro stations serving more than 16,000 citizens per day.

At the event sustainability certificates were handed over to RMZ Skyview IT Park, Bosch, Bristol Myers Squibb, CBRE, Phoenix Avance IT Park, TTEC Digital, Vibrant Energy and Divyasri NSL Orion IT Park for neutralizing the carbon emissions of the shuttle services operated to their corporate campuses. Svida has tied up with TerraBlu, a climate tech company for this sustainability program. Svida operates dedicated metro shuttle services to these corporates. Svida in collaboration with BillEasy also launched the booking of their tickets through WhatsApp which now enables the commuters to discover the routes, book their tickets and travel on the metro shuttle. The access to responsible, sustainable, affordable and reliable metro feeder services will improve the ease of transportation for urban commuters in Hyderabad also increasing the ridership of Hyderabad Metro Rail. IT corporates seeking to enhance their ESG scores and establish sustainable partnerships are encouraged to connect with L & T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L & TMRHL) or Svida.

Addressing during the event, NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, said, "This collaboration with Svida and Hyderabad Metro represents a forward leap in our efforts to modernize and green our urban transport system. By integrating sustainability and digital innovation into the core of our services, we are not just improving connectivity but also setting new standards for public transportation in Hyderabad. These initiatives are a testament to our commitment to providing the citizens of Hyderabad with a seamless, eco-friendly commuting experience."

Speaking on the occasion, KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L & TMRHL, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Svida in launching these pioneering initiatives, which not only reflect our shared commitment to sustainability but also enhance the convenience and connectivity for our commuters. By integrating sustainable rides and WhatsApp booking into our metro ecosystem, we are driving forward our vision of a smarter, greener urban transit network. This is a significant stride in making public transportation in Hyderabad more accessible and aligned with the evolving needs of our citizens."

Speaking on the occasion, Siddharth Ravi, CEO & Founder, Svida Mobility Pvt Ltd said "The sustainability program is a step towards the wellbeing of our future generations. Every individual has the responsibility to reduce his carbon footprint to protect the future. WhatsApp has emerged as an essential tool of communication, and it is time that we explore and provide our commuters the option to book our tickets through WhatsApp and make the booking process more seamless and easy. We have crossed the Five million ride mark through Svida and are now poised for new landmarks."

