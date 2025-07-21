Hype Luxury Appoints Nirvik Singh as Chairman to Spearhead Global Growth

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21: Hype Luxury, the world's leading luxury mobility platform connecting UHNWIs with private jets, supercars, and yachts, proudly announces the onboarding of Mr. Nirvik Singh as its Chairman. This strategic move underscores Hype's vision to consolidate its position as the most valuable luxury mobility brand globally and scale up its operations across continents.

Hype Luxury has built a robust and unmatched luxury ecosystem with an aggregated asset base exceeding $650 billion, featuring the world's most exquisite fleets of private jets, hypercars, and mega yachts. With presence in 30+ countries, an impressive network of 21,000 private jets, 34,000 luxury cars, 18,000 helicopters, and 2,300 yachts worldwide and a clientele of royals, celebrities, industrialists, and family offices, Hype Luxury is redefining premium travel with on-demand access, global concierge, and a seamless digital experience.

Nirvik Singh, a globally respected business leader with over three decades of experience, served as the Global COO and Chairman & CEO (Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa & Europe) of Grey Group, one of the world's top advertising and brand consulting agencies under the WPP umbrella. His career is marked by leadership across 90+ markets, managing Fortune 500 brands, executing multi-billion-dollar deals, and driving digital-first transformation strategies for legacy businesses.

"Hype Luxury is at the intersection of aspiration, technology, and disruption -- all the things that excite me," said Nirvik Singh, Chairman, Hype Luxury. "The brand has the right fundamentals and leadership to scale globally and revolutionize how ultra-luxury mobility is accessed. I am delighted to be a part of this transformative journey."

With Mr. Singh's strategic foresight and experience in growing global brands, Hype is poised to accelerate its expansion plans in key markets across Europe, GCC, Southeast Asia, and North America. His onboarding also comes at a pivotal time as Hype enters its Series A funding round, attracting interest from international family offices and investors

"Mr. Nirvik Singh's addition as Chairman is a momentous step for Hype. His wisdom, leadership, and global acumen bring immeasurable value to our mission of building the world's most trusted luxury mobility brand," said Raaghav Belavadi, Founder & CEO, Hype Luxury. "With his guidance, we are confident of reaching new heights in both brand authority and operational excellence.

Founded by Raaghav Belavadi, Hype Luxury is a digital-first platform offering curated access to the world's finest private jets, exotic cars, and yachts. Trusted by the global elite, Hype blends technology with concierge precision, offering unmatched luxury experiences at the tap of a button.

