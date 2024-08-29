HyperVerge Becomes Sole Company to Meet All DHS RIVTD Track 2 Benchmarks for Selfie-ID Match

BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 29: HyperVerge is proud to be the only system to meet all benchmarks in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate's (DHS S & T) Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD) Track 2 assessment. The RIVTD is the first of its kind assessment for testing remote identity verification systems, with the goal of enabling secure, accurate, easy-to-use technologies and combating identity fraud. RIVTD Track 2 assessed the ability of software to verify the document owner's identity by matching the document with a "selfie" image and identifying imposters, where 16 leading systems were approved to participate.

HyperVerge has distinguished itself as the only system to successfully meet all benchmarks established in this rigorous assessment with expected thresholds and & lt;1% error rate, standing out among top identity verification players all over the world.

The results of RIVTD Track 2, which denote HyperVerge as MTDS6, can be found here (https://mdtf.org/downloads/2023RIVTD_Track2_Results_Webinar_Slides.pdf). HyperVerge is among the top systems in the Match-to-Document category.

This achievement comes on the heels of HyperVerge's recent resounding success in the NIST 2023 and 2022 global rankings in the Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT). It secured top rankings in both the FRVT 1:1 and FRVT 1:N categories, consistently solidifying its position as a leader in facial recognition technology.

"Achieving top performance in both NIST and DHS RIVTD is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in facial recognition technology," said Vignesh Krishnakumar, Co-Founder and CTO of HyperVerge. "Our advanced algorithms not only ensure accuracy but also enhance security in identity verification processes, setting a new standard for the industry."

Kedar Kulkarni, CEO of HyperVerge added, "The RIVTD results highlight our technological capabilities and reinforce our dedication to advancing the safety standards of identity verification. We are constantly seeking ways to make identity verification safer, faster, and more affordable for our clients across the world."

For more information about HyperVerge and its innovative identity verification solutions, please visit HyperVerge (https://hyperverge.co/in/).

