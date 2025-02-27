I Create India Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering Entrepreneurs and Transforming Veterans

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 27: I Create India, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to entrepreneurship development, commemorated its 25th anniversary with a Silver Jubilee celebration on February 26th at the Manekshaw Centre Ashoka Hall in Delhi. Founded with the mission of transforming job seekers into job creators, I Create India has spent the last quarter-century fostering entrepreneurial skills, particularly amongst army veterans and underserved communities.

The organization's Silver Jubilee event highlighted the achievements of over 25 army veteran entrepreneurs who have successfully transitioned to business ownership following I Create's comprehensive training and mentorship programs. A key component of I Create's success is its collaborative partnership with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV), formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership facilitates the establishment of Business Incubation Centres (BICs) at seventeen military locations across India, including Bangalore, Pune, Ahmednagar, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Nashik, Delhi, Roorkee, Ranikhet, Belgaum, Ayodhya, Fatehgarh, and Secunderabad. These BICs provide veterans with the resources and support necessary to launch and grow their own ventures, creating pathways for post-military success.

The major highlight of the celebration was the unveiling of I Create's coffee table book, followed by the launch of How to Minimize Business Failure, authored by I Create Chief Mentor Ulhas Kamat. Providing practical guidance and mentorship for micro and small business owners, the book further underscores I Create's dedication to sustainable business development.

The event was graced by Lt. Gen. Ranjeet Singh, Director General of Discipline, Ceremonial and Welfare, as Chief Guest. He felicitated over 25 Indian Army veterans who successfully began their entrepreneurial journeys, after training with I Create. This recognition underscores the organization's commitment to supporting the approximately 60,000 veterans who retire from the Indian Army each year, helping them channel their discipline, commitment, and risk-taking abilities into entrepreneurial success.

Harsh Bhargava, Founder of I Create India, emphasized the organization's ongoing commitment to addressing India's employment challenges: "For 25 years, I Create has been dedicated to combating India's employment crisis through entrepreneurship. Our army veterans apply their disciplined approach to overcome business challenges, our women entrepreneurs transform entire communities, and our youth embrace self-reliance to become job creators. As we celebrate this Silver Jubilee, we honour those who are shaping India's future, one business at a time."

To date, I Create India has trained close to 16,000 Army Veterans across these Business Incubation Centres set up in India, who, upon retiring from the Indian Armed Forces, have successfully launched micro and small businesses in all sectors including animal husbandry and agriculture. These veterans, typically aged 35-40 years, were acknowledged for their entrepreneurial achievements during the event, highlighting the tangible impact of I Create's veteran-focused initiatives.

The celebration of these achievements would not have been possible without generous support from key stakeholders. Sponsors such as HCL Foundation, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Allianz, The Hans Foundation, and IndusInd Bank were also in attendance at the Silver Jubilee event. Additionally, a documentary showcasing I Create's impactful work and the recognition of key donors was central to the celebration, honouring those who have contributed to the organization's success throughout its 25-year journey.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)