I-GYAN.AI Launches Ethical, Teacher-Centric AI Platform Aligned with NEP 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2: I-GYAN.AI Solutions today announced the national rollout of I-GYAN.AI, an ethically designed, human-first artificial intelligence ecosystem created to support teachers, personalize student learning, and modernize academic and administrative operations across Indian educational institutions.

Designed in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the platform emphasizes skill-based, competency-driven education while preserving the central role of educators in the learning process.

"AI should strengthen education, not replace the teacher," said Akshat Srivastava, Founder, I-GYAN.AI Solutions Pvt. Ltd. "I-GYAN.AI has been built to support empathy, critical thinking, and real-world skill development, fully aligned with the vision and values of NEP 2020."

The I-GYAN.AI platform enables personalized learning pathways for students, interactive and adaptive learning environments, and intelligent academic tools for teachers. Institutions using the platform can automate up to 70-80% of routine academic and administrative tasks, supported by real-time analytics and smart workflow systems.

Core offerings include OmniSight™, a live interactive learning system, Buddy AI Counsellor, a safety-first AI guidance layer supporting students' academic and wellbeing needs, and Sudarshan.AI™, an intelligent academic co-pilot for educators. Sudarshan.AI™delivers real-time insights and data-driven academic planning while ensuring educators retain full pedagogical control.

Built under a NEP-Safe AI framework, I-GYAN.AI prioritizes responsible AI usage, student data privacy, transparency, and the preservation of the teacher-student relationship. The platform isu designed to function as a teacher-AI partnership, combining human judgment and empathy with AI-driven efficiency and precision.

Operating within the AI Shark Ecosystem, I-GYAN.AI also supports innovation and entrepreneurship awareness. Students from Class 10 onwards can explore early-stage ideas, understand validation pathways, and connect with verified national and state-level startup initiatives. Eligible ideas may access government-supported funding opportunities of up to ₹10 lakh, subject to official evaluation and incubation processes.

About I-GYAN.AI Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

I-GYAN.AI Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a Mumbai-based education technology company developing ethical, human-centric AI solutions for schools, colleges, and educational institutions across India. Backed by a skilled team and a network of IIT-trained professionals, the company is committed to responsible and future-ready AI adoption in education.

Media Contact: hello@igyawai.com

