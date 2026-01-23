i2k2 Achieves AWS Premier Partnership

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23: i2k2 Networks, a leading managed cloud, data center, and digital transformation services company with close to three decades of legacy, has achieved the much-coveted 'AWS Premier Tier Services Partner' status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), which is the highest partner recognition conferred by AWS worldwide. Achieving the milestone places i2k2 among top 1% AWS partners globally, who have demonstrated deep technical expertise, strong customer success, and a sustained track record of delivering high-impact cloud solutions on AWS.

The achievement of the Premier Tier, which demands the highest standards of technical validation and customer success, is the perfect complement to i2k2's established Generative AI expertise. This allows the company to transition clients from standard Modernization and Migration projects to environments optimized for tomorrow's Agentic AI systems.

Since inception, i2k2 has helped 1000+ enterprises, digital-native businesses, and government organizations modernize their infrastructure, optimize costs, and build secure, scalable cloud-native applications on AWS, through a wide spectrum of capabilities spanning cloud consulting, migration, DevOps, managed services, security and compliance, data & analytics, disaster recovery, and application modernization.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Kamleshwar Bhatt, CEO, i2k2 Networks, said, "Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status is a significant milestone in our journey with AWS, and a strong testament of the value we deliver to our customers. This recognition has been made possible owing to the unwavering dedication of our teams, the trust of our clients, and our steadfast focus on reliability, security, and performance."

"As we move into our next phase of growth, our collaboration with AWS will be central to how we help customers modernize legacy environments, improve resilience, and unlock new digital revenue streams. This Premier Tier recognition is not a destination for us, it's a starting point for even larger innovation and impact." Mr. Bhatt concluded.

Mr. Piyush Agrawal, AWS Ambassador and VP of Public Cloud & Devops at i2k2 Networks also shared his views on the development.

"Achieving Premier Partner status is a testament to our team's relentless work in the AWS ecosystem. This designation reinforces our clients' confidence that their mission-critical migrations and modernization roadmaps are managed by an elite, proven partner. When we combine this Premier-tier reliability with our GenAI expertise, it fundamentally changes what AI-Ops can deliver - flawless, highly-automated cloud operations from day one." Mr. Agrawal concluded.

With the foundational strength of the Premier Tier now backing its specialized AI expertise, i2k2 is aggressively expanding its portfolio into Agentic AI. This includes applying advanced generative capabilities directly to cloud operations via AI-Ops, moving beyond passive monitoring to autonomous resolution and optimization.

Key focus areas where the dual status drives client value:

- AI-Driven Migration and Modernization: Using Generative AI to automate code refactoring, system mapping, and risk mitigation during large-scale cloud migrations, dramatically reducing time and cost.

- Autonomous Operations (AI-Ops): Deploying Agentic AI to handle IT operations--from intelligent anomaly detection and root-cause analysis to automated healing--ensuring Premier-tier uptime.

- Production-Grade AI: Ensuring all Generative AI solutions are built on a bedrock of validated, secure infrastructure, allowing for rapid movement from concept to high-volume production.

About i2k2 Networks

Established in 1999, i2k2 Networks is a premier technology partner dedicated to helping businesses navigate the complexities of the digital age. With a history of technical foresight - evidenced by achieving the AI Competency ahead of market trends - and now solidified by Premier Consulting Partner status, i2k2 specializes in Cloud Computing, Agentic AI, and Modernization strategies. The company provides the bridge between stable, scalable infrastructure and the disruptive power of Artificial Intelligence. For more information, please visit: https://www.i2k2.com/

