IAMAI Announces Dialogue on the Future of India's Digital Commerce Ecosystem

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 20: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced the Digital Commerce Dialogue, scheduled to be held on February 24, 2026, at The Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

The one-day event will bring together senior government representatives, industry leaders, and ecosystem stakeholders to deliberate on enabling the next phase of India's e-commerce expansion. A report titled $300 Billion Connected Commerce: How Clicks and Bricks Are Defining the Future of India's E-Commerce, prepared by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), based on a survey of more than 12,000 consumers across urban and rural India, will be launched at the conference.

Speaking on the upcoming Dialogue, Dr. Subho Ray, President, Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said, "The next phase of India's digital commerce growth will be defined not just by scale, but by sustainability, trust, and regulatory clarity. The Digital Commerce Dialogue seeks to bring together government and industry to deliberate on investment, logistics efficiency, technological innovation, and consumer protection, ensuring that India's e-commerce ecosystem remains resilient and globally competitive."

The one-day conference will focus on presenting the current market landscape and emerging trends in e-commerce, identifying key opportunities in investment and innovation, examining the role of AI, logistics, and technology as growth enablers, strengthening customer safety, digital trust and shopper protection, and promoting enabling regulatory approaches that support innovation.

India's digital economy matures, e-commerce has emerged as a key pillar attracting investments, transforming how businesses operate, how consumers access goods and services, and how markets are connected across the country. Recently, Amazon had committed to invest $35 billion by 20230 in the country and Flipkart is planning to do an IPO. Both the developments help position India as one of the world's fastest-growing digital commerce markets.

For more information on the Dialogue, please visit eventsites.iamai.in/DigitalCommerceDialogue

About Internet and Mobile Association of India

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body with more than 770 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as start-ups. IAMAI has been instrumental in shaping India's digital economy. IAMAI advocates free and fair competition, and progressive and enabling laws for businesses as well as for consumers. The overarching objective of IAMAI is to ensure the progress of the internet and the digital economy. Its major areas of activities are public policy and advocacy, business to business conferences, research, promotion of start-ups and promotion of consumer trust and safety.

