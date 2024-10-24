IAS Smita Sabharwal Engages with Woxsen University Students on Local Governance Strategies

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24: Woxsen University's School of Liberal Arts and Humanity (SOHL) organised a visit to the Telangana State Finance Commission in Hyderabad on 22nd October. A group of 25 students from the BA (Hons.) 2nd and final years had the honour to engage in a dynamic discussion with IAS Smita Sabharwal, Member Secretary of the Government of Telangana, and Srujana Yadav, Senior Lead, State Finance Commission, Government of Telangana. This one-of-a-kind discussion between the students and the government representatives focused on crucial matters, where they shared innovative ideas to strengthen local governance in Telangana.

In her recent tweet, IAS Smita Sabharwal tweeted - "A cool meeting today with a host of academia & student groups who visited us today @TGFinCom. Was flattered with the keen attention the Gen Z's gave! To inspire them to participate in nation-building is the need of the hour."

Telangana Finance Commission (TGFinCom) shared their thoughts and tweeted - "Today students from Woxsen University visited finance commission and shared their powerful ideas on Revenue generation, SDGs and linking them with Local Governance & Knowledge centres at every village followed by interaction with Mem secy @SmitaSabharwal."

Aligning with the aspiring vision of transforming India's villages by 2035, the students' proposal during this session emphasised on the revenue generation strategy and enhancing facilities for the local communities. Originally scheduled for 30 minutes, the meeting was extended to over two hours due to the intriguing presentations put together by the students. IAS Smita Sabharwal expressed her admiration for the students' creativity and thoughtfulness, highlighting the importance of youth involvement in shaping effective governance strategies.

