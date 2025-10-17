IBIZ Group President Thomas PO Acquires ₹8 Crore Villa at Arihant World Villas, Chowk Panvel

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: In a landmark transaction that reflects the rising appetite for trophy homes among global executives, Mr. Thomas PO, President of IBIZ Group a leading U.S.-based management consulting firm has acquired a ₹8 crore villa at Arihant World Villas, Chowk Panvel.

The villa, thoughtfully designed with expansive lawns, colonial-style architecture, and panoramic views of the surrounding hills, reflects a rare blend of scale, elegance, and spatial harmony. Located on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, the property offers a rare combination of privacy, nature, and luxury qualities increasingly sought after by high-net-worth individuals seeking second homes near Mumbai.

Mr. Thomas PO's decision followed extensive research across the popular pockets of MMR including Lonavala, Alibaug, Chowk Panvel Karjat. His goal was clear: to find a second home that offered architectural beauty, long-term value, and a like-minded community. However, he found that most large-scale developers were offering mixed-use townships that combined residential towers, plotted developments, and bungalows.

According to Mr. Thomas, this diluted the exclusivity and disrupted the sense of neighbourhood cohesion. "When you invest in a villa, you're not just buying space, you're buying a lifestyle and a certain standard of living. Mixing high-rise towers with independent homes compromises that vision," he noted.

He cited several drawbacks in competing projects:

* Shared amenities across towers and villas led to overcrowding and scheduling conflicts.

* Inconsistent architectural styles created visual dissonance.

* High-rise residents overlooking villa plots compromised privacy.

* Mixed demographics affected community bonding and longterm stability.

In contrast, Arihant World Villas offered constructed villas with a unified vision of an enclave exclusively designed for villa living. The project's layout, landscaping, and amenities were tailored to support a premium lifestyle, including leisure offerings such as Club10Gymkhana and a 5-star hotel within the project layout.

The transaction was further strengthened by the personal involvement of Mr. Ashok Chhajer, Chairman and Managing Director of Arihant Superstructures Ltd. Known for his client-centric approach, Mr. Chhajer ensured that every protocol from architectural compliance to legal documentation was flawlessly executed.

Industry experts view this acquisition as a signal of evolving preferences among global executives. The purchase not only reflects the growing appetite for high-value residential assets but also signals a broader shift toward exclusive, nature-integrated living experiences in emerging high-society neighbourhoods near Mumbai. With its strategic location, immersive experiences, and architectural finesse, Arihant World Villas is poised to become one of the most coveted addresses in Chowk, Panvel.

As Mr. Thomas PO plans to settle into his new residence, his investment stands as a testament to the aspirations of a new generation of buyers those who seek homes that are aspirational, nature-infused, and grounded in long-term value.

