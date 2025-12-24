ICANN to Open Next New gTLD Application Window on April 30, 2026; Opportunity for Indian Brands: Venkatesh

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], December 24: The global internet naming authority ICANN is set to open the next application window for new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) on April 30, 2026, marking the first such opportunity in over a decade for companies, institutions and communities to apply for their own top level extensions.

The programme, formally known as ICANN's New gTLD Program, allows applicants to create custom top-level domains, including brand-specific extensions such as .brandname. The previous round, launched in 2012, resulted in more than 1,200 new domain extensions but saw relatively limited participation from Indian enterprises.

Industry experts say the upcoming round is drawing sharper interest from Indian companies this time, driven by growing concerns around phishing, brand impersonation and digital trust.

"Domains are no longer just web addresses; they have become trust signals for brands and consumers," said Venkatesh Venkatasubramanian, an independent domain industry consultant and founder of NewgTLDProgram.com. "What has changed since 2012 is how consumers interact with brands online. Most users today don't type URLs carefully -- they click links, scan QR codes and engage across multiple digital channels."

According to Venkatesh, this behavioural shift has exposed brands to greater risk from lookalike and deceptive domains, even as companies invest heavily in cybersecurity tools. "You can secure your infrastructure, but if anyone can register a domain that closely resembles your brand, the attack surface remains wide open," he said.

One category gaining renewed attention is DotBrand gTLD, where a company applies for and operates its own branded top-level domain. Under this model, only the brand itself can create domain names, significantly reducing the risk of external misuse.

"In 2012, DotBrand was often viewed as a marketing experiment," Venkatesh said. "In 2026, it is being evaluated as a brand protection and control mechanism. That is a fundamental shift among brands."

Lately many of us have seen or interacted with DotBRAND domains on the internet. Banks and large Brands now use simple, recognisable branded domain names in their websites and online services. home.BARCLAYS or search.GOOGLE are great examples of DotBRAND Domain Names. Dot BRAND domains add a visual layer of authenticated BRAND identification to the customer's interacting with the Brands online which in turn signifies customer trust towards brands.

Venkatesh noted that several global corporations that adopted brand-owned domains in the previous round now use them for secure customer communication channels, online brand presence along with marketing and branding opportunities. He believes now brands in India are examining similar use cases as they expand globally and face increasing scrutiny around consumer trust. In 2012 Indian BRANDS like TATA, Reliance, Aitel, State Bank of India and few more secured their DotBRAND top level domains like .SBI, .TVS, .JIO.

The upcoming application window is expected to remain open for approximately 12 to 15 weeks, after which ICANN will begin a multi-stage evaluation process that can take several years before successful applicants receive delegation of their domains.

Unlike domain registrations, applying for a new gTLD is a one-time opportunity tied to ICANN's programme cycles. "These rounds do not open frequently," Venkatesh said. "For many organisations, this may be the only chance in the next decade to make a foundational decision about how their domain names align with their digital identity."

Based on his current work with applicants preparing for the upcoming ICANN new gTLD round, Venkatesh said interest levels are noticeably higher than in previous cycles. He noted increased participation from internet entrepreneurs, angel investors, brands and startups across regions, and expects around 40-50 gTLD applications from India in the 2026 round.

He also noted that he assisted several Indian applicants in accessing ICANN's Applicant Support Program (ASP) before it closed in November. The programme enables eligible applicants to receive up to a 75 per cent reduction on the standard application fee of $227,000. Awareness around the ASP in India was driven through coordinated efforts by ICANN, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI).

As the April 2026 timeline approaches, industry observers expect more boardrooms to engage with the topic -- not as a branding exercise, but as a long-term infrastructure decision that sits alongside cybersecurity, compliance and digital risk management.

