ICCPL Group Honoured as Best Place To Work by HT Media

New Delhi [India], September 27: Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. (ICCPL Group) has been honoured for its exemplary workplace culture and has received the 'Best Place to Work under MSME' award at the prestigious Bharat Nirman Awards 2025, hosted by HT Media Group.

This accolade aligns perfectly with the Group's philosophy. The organisation has always believed that people are the core drivers of its success. Campaigns succeed, innovations thrive, and client relationships deepen because employees feel motivated, valued, and empowered. Being honoured as the 'Best Place to Work' underscores ICCPL's people-first culture, reinforcing the firm's position as a leader among India's large sized PR and communication firms. The group's focus has always been to foster a positive culture with high trust and respect, providing opportunities for growth, work-life balance and a sense of belonging, all of which contribute to both employee well-being and long-term business success.

Since its inception in 2011, ICCPL has grown into one of India's most influential PR and communication firms. Founded by the first-generation entrepreneur, Dushyant Sinha, the Group has collaborated with over 500+ clients across India and UAE, executing more than 1,700+ high-impact campaigns. Spanning sectors from real estate, education, and hospitality to finance, technology, and policy, ICCPL has established itself not just as a service provider but as a strategic powerhouse shaping reputations, driving narratives, and delivering measurable impact at scale.

Speaking on the win, Ambika Saxena, Group CEO, ICCPL Group, said, "This award is a celebration of the culture we have meticulously nurtured over the years. At ICCPL, our people are our greatest asset. We strive to create an environment where every individual feels valued, inspired, and empowered. This recognition motivates us to continue fostering a workplace where talent thrives personally and professionally while contributing meaningfully to our broader vision. As a group we have always focused on employee satisfaction, engagement and retention, leading to higher productivity, better business performance and increased innovation."

Parkhi Pasricha, Vice-President, ICCPL Group, added, "Being named the 'Best Place to Work' in the country by a reputed media house, is a proud moment that celebrates the ethos we live by -- trust, inclusivity, and genuine care for our people. Growth at ICCPL has never been measured solely by numbers; it is reflected in how our teams evolve, innovate, and imbue purpose into their work. This recognition motivates us to continually raise the bar for workplace excellence and nurturing talent that contributes meaningfully to our larger vision."

The award reinforces ICCPL's standing not only as a trusted consultancy partner to leading brands across sectors but also as an employer of choice in the MSME space.

About ICCPL Group

Founded in 2011, ICCPL has grown into a leading business conglomerate in Northern India. Under the leadership of Dushyant Sinha, Founder of ICCPL Group, the Group has charted a remarkable journey. What began as a humble PR firm has now grown into an industry leader, with 500+ clients and a presence in 42+ cities across India and the UAE. Specializing in sectors ranging from real estate to finance, technology, and policy, ICCPL has successfully executed over 1,700+ high-impact campaigns. With a focus on data-driven strategy, perception management, and crafting impactful narratives, ICCPL continues to redefine communications, drive business transformation, and set benchmarks for both client impact and workplace excellence.

