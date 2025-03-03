ICMAI Organised a Two-Day symposium upon Viksit Bharat- 2047

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 3: A well-known name in the field of cost accountancy, 'The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India' (ICMAI), has organised a two-day symposium.

The prime objective of this Symposium is to discuss and assess ICMAI's crucial role and contributions in the nation's progress and development.

Titled "Adaptation in a Changing Landscape - My Viksit Bharat 2047," this symposium is being held from 28 February to 1st March 2025, at the ICAR Convention Center, NSC Complex, Todapur, Pusa Road, New Delhi.

This event is being organised by the Northern India Regional Council of The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India.

On the first day of the symposium chief guest Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The chairperson of the parliament's committee of welfare of SCs and STs, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and member of Lok Sabha Bansuri Swaraj also attended the symposium as Guests of Honor.

Santosh Pant (Chairman and Convener, ICMAI Northern India Regional Council), M.K. Anand, Rajendra Singh Bhati (Central Council Members), S.N. Mittal (Vice Chairman, NIRC), S.K. Bhatt (Co-Convener), Rakesh Yadav (Secretary), Jeevan Chandra (Treasurer), Pawan Kumar (Chief Advisor, Cost, Government of India), Manish Kandpal, Honey Singh, and Madhuri Kashyap were also present on the stage

A large number of young professionals, industrialists, bureaucrats, and ICMAI students also attended the symposium. During the first day of the symposium, all distinguished guests, praised and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Developed India 2047.

Santosh Pant, Chairman and Convener of ICMAI's Northern India Regional Council, welcomed the chief guest Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries.

*NIRC Chairman Santosh Pant presented his views by stating, "ICMAI is fully committed to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India. Our 65 years of expertise in cost accountancy will significantly contribute to our country's progress and we will continue to play an active role to achieve this goal*

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the symposium and said, "Institutions like ICMAI plays an important role in the country's progress as they help in enhancing the investment opportunities in the Indian economy. To attract economic investments, our financial laws require stability along with necessary reforms in response to changing global scenarios. Because of our financial reforms, India's growing economic strength is evident worldwide"

Speaking at the event, Faggan Singh Kulaste told the importance of Icmai in economic growth of India.

Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj also addressed the symposium, stating, "Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is making remarkable progress on the global platform,

strengthening its economic power. Despite global challenges, India remains one of the world's top five economies, which is a significant achievement. Bansuri Swaraj referred to CMAs as 'silent policy influencers' and said that the cost estimation for both the Ram Lalla temple and the Chandrayaan mission was conducted by the CMA Committee.

During the symposium Former Ambassador Deepak Vohra expressed his views and said, "India is transforming rapidly and it is evident from the global perspective also.

Padma Shri awardee and motivational speaker Santosh Yadav also graced this event .

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, Amit Rautela, Economist Professor Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Poonam Jaiswani, M.C. Bansal along with Vineet Nahta also expressed their views during the first day of this symposium.

On the second day of the symposium, the Chairman of Northern India Regional Council of ICMAI, Santosh Pant, began the program with his welcome address. On stage with him were chairman of Prasar Bharti Navneet Kumar Sehgal, and Dr Shailendra Kumar Former Joint Secretary were present.

While addressing the symposium, Santosh Pant, Chairman of the Northern India Regional Council of ICMAI, said, "To talk about a developed India, we need to step out of the colonial mindset. We need to leave behind Western culture. He told that Cost and Management Accountancy is a very important profession

Dr. Shailendra Kumar, former Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said, "Growth should be the goal of life, and therefore our thinking and vision should be of a prosperous India. We need to carry our history and civilization.

Chairman of Prasar Bharti Navneet Kumar Sehgal also stated, " media plays a very important role in the development of our nation."

