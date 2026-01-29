ICMTDT-2026 to Bring Global Experts to Vadodara for Multidisciplinary Dialogue on Metabolism, Toxicology and Precision Health

SMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 29: The International Conference on Metabolism, Toxicology, Diagnostics and Therapeutics (ICMTDT-2026) will be held from January 28 to 30, 2026, at the School of Science, Navrachana University, Vadodara, Gujarat, India. The conference will bring together 50 distinguished speakers, including seven international experts and forty-three eminent national researchers from premier institutions.

The conference will feature a comprehensive four-day programme, commencing with an inaugural function on January 27, 2026. The inaugural ceremony will be graced by Prof. Chin-Kun Wang, Distinguished Professor, School of Nutrition, Chung Shan Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan, who is also the President of the International Society for Precision Health (ISPH). During the conference, Prof. Wang will not only act as the Chief Guest but will also formally announce the launch of the India Chapter of ISPH, marking an important step towards strengthening global collaboration in precision and preventive healthcare. The inaugural session will also be attended by Prof. L. S. Shashidhara, FASc, FNASc & FNA, Director, National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru as the Guest of Honour.

The scientific programme includes twelve technical sessions covering key themes such as cellular metabolism, environmental toxicology, microbiome research, reproductive biomedicine, precision health, phytotherapeutics, and emerging artificial intelligence trends in healthcare. International speakers including Prof. Oliana Carnevali (Italy), Prof. Hamid Habibi and Prof. Matt Vijayan (Canada), Mr. Damien Cook (Australia), and Prof. Shilpa Buch (USA) will deliver keynote lectures across major sessions. These will be complemented by eminent national speakers such as Prof. T. P. Singh, Dr. T. Rajamannar, Prof. Balasubramanian Senthilkumaran, Prof. Harish Padh, Prof. Collin Jamora, Prof. Vinod Kumar, Prof. Michael Aruldas and Prof. Ramesh Goyal, among others.

ICMTDT-2026 addresses a fundamental shift in how modern diseases are understood. Increasingly, disorders such as diabetes, cancer, neurological disorders, infertility, and metabolic syndromes are recognised as outcomes of complex interactions between altered metabolism, environmental exposures, lifestyle factors and delayed diagnosis. The conference integrates four interconnected scientific pillars -- metabolism, toxicology, diagnostics and therapeutics -- reflecting the interconnected nature of biological systems and modern healthcare challenges.

In addition to academic excellence, the conference emphasises industry-academia engagement to translate scientific discoveries into real-world solutions. SUN PHARMA, one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies and CoSara Diagnostics are participating in ICMTDT-2026 to showcase industrial research capabilities and translational strength in association with academic institutions. Society of Endocrinology and Reproduction (SRBCE, India) is also participating as the knowledge partner for this important Conference.

The conference will also host poster and oral presentations by students from undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes, fostering interaction between young researchers and senior scientists. A key highlight will be the formal announcement of the International Society for Precision Health - India, which will be headquartered at Navrachana University, Vadodara, with the aim of advancing translational biomedical research and precision health initiatives nationally and globally.

With its strong multidisciplinary focus, ICMTDT-2026 positions itself as a timely and impactful platform addressing some of the most pressing biomedical and public health challenges of our time.

Know about the university, visit - https://nuv.ac.in/

Know about the Conference, visit - https://icmtdt.in/

