Idanim Becomes India's First and Only Subscription-Free Meditation App

New Delhi [India], April 19: In a groundbreaking move towards democratizing access to mental well-being resources, Idanim, India's premier meditation app, announces that it is now entirely free for all users. With a commitment to fostering mindfulness and inner peace across diverse communities, Idanim is proud to offer LIVE and guided meditations in both Hindi and English, completely free.

This bold decision underscores Idanim's core mission of making meditation an accessible and integral part of everyone's life. By removing financial barriers, Idanim aims to empower individuals from all walks of life to embark on their journey towards inner tranquility and holistic well-being.

The latest update grants all users access to previously premium features, including daily live meditations, personalized guidance from teachers, offline downloads, and much more. With these enhancements, Idanim reaffirms its commitment to providing a comprehensive meditation experience that caters to both meditation beginners & seasoned practitioners. This update comes as a huge delight to its growing user base.

"This marks a new chapter for Idanim," says Raman Mittal, Co-founder of Idanim. "The decision to make Idanim completely free stems from the very core of why we created Idanim in the first place. We believe that with this change, we will be able to help many more people initiate and deepen their meditation practice and become more mindful, peaceful, and joyful."

Idanim invites everyone to join the meditation revolution and experience the profound impact of meditation in their daily lives. With a renewed focus on accessibility and inclusivity, Idanim is committed to supporting individuals in their pursuit of mental and emotional resilience.

About Idanim:

Idanim is a meditation app that helps people start & deepen their meditation, mindfulness, & spiritual journey for inner peace, joy, and emotional well-being. The app offers a diverse range of over 1,000 guided meditations, chants, Pranayama exercises, and other mindfulness practices in English and Hindi by globally renowned monks, teachers, and experts. It enables users to cultivate self-awareness, reduce stress, and lead healthier lives. Idanim is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and has become a global app dedicated to empowering individuals with mindfulness and self-care practices.

