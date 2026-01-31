IDFC FIRST Bank Q3 FY26 PAT at Rs. 503 crores, PAT up 48% YoY

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Financial results, The Board of Directors of IDFC FIRST Bank, in its meeting held today, approved the unaudited financial results

Notes:

1.89% of the YoY growth in loans and advances of the Bank is constituted by growth in Mortgage Loans, Vehicle loans, Consumer loans, Business Banking and Wholesale loans

2. Credit Cards in force reached 4.3 million during Q3 FY26.

3. Wealth management Business of the Bank grew by 31% YoY to reach Rs. 58,957 crores.

4. Provisions for the Quarter reduced by 3.7% QoQ from Rs. 1,452 crores to Rs. 1,398 crores.

Commenting on the results, Mr. V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO said "We are seeing a strong business momentum across all our main lines of businesses, including lending, deposits, wealth management, transaction banking etc. Our asset quality has improved with GNPA at 1.69% and Net NPA at 0.53% as of 31st December 2025. On cost of funds, we expect it to further drop from here because of recent revision in savings rates, which will enable us to expand our lending franchise."

About the Bank

1. Vision: To build a world-class Bank in India, founded with principles of Ethical, Digital, and Social Good Banking.

2. Scale: IDFC FIRST Bank is one of India's fast-growing private banks, building its UI, UX, and tech stack like a fintech. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank serves 35 million customers, with a customer business of Rs. 5,62,090 crore ($63.0b) comprising customer deposits of ₹2,82,662 crores ($31.7b) and loans & advances of ₹2,79,428 crores ($31.3b). Customer deposits grew 24.3% YoY and loans 20.9% YoY. We reach over 60,000 cities, towns, and villages, operate through 1,066 branches.

3. Scope: We are a universal Bank offering complete range of services, including Retail, MSME, Rural, Startups, Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Credit Cards, Wealth Management, Deposits, Government Banking, Working Capital, Trade Finance, and Treasury solutions.

4. Ethical Banking: We are committed to doing right even when customers are not watching. We have simplified descriptions, calculations, and legal jargon to avoid confusing customers.

5. Digital Banking: The Bank's modern technology stack delivers high-quality services across all channels like mobile, branch, internet banking, call centers and relationship managers. Built on cloud-native, API-led, microservices architecture, supported with data, analytics, AI, and fine aesthetics, we strive to deliver fintech-grade experiences on banking platform.

6. Social Good: We work for society. We have impacted over 40 million lives including 3.6 million women entrepreneurs. We have financed over 7.5 million lifestyle improvement loans (for laptops, washing machines, refrigerators etc. that enhance the quality of life of middle class), 2.5 lakh electric 2W and 3W vehicles, 2.7 lakh water, sanitation, and hygiene loans, 2 million livelihood (cattle) loans, and 300,000+ SMEs. On deposits, we provide access of premium investment research, which is usually reserved for the wealthy, even to those holding balances as low as ₹5,000. Our ESG scores are high and improving.

7. Customer Friendly Banking: We make banking easy by having a customer first approach. We have waived fees on 36 essential savings account services which are commonly charged in the market, the first and only bank in India to do so. We create "pull" products that customers actively seek out.

8. Governance: We adhere to regulatory guidelines in letter and spirit and actively work with regulators to make things better. We take pride in maintaining highest levels of corporate governance.

9. Shareholders: We are building a well-diversified universal banking portfolio designed to deliver consistent ROE of 16%+.

10. Employees: IDFC FIRST Bank is designed to be a happy place to work, with cutting-edge roles, meaningful growth opportunities, and a culture of meritocracy. Compensation is healthy, efforts are recognized, and employees experience the pride and excitement of creating a world-class Bank in India.

Cautionary Statement: "Statements made in this release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on various assumptions on the Bank's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it operates. Actual results may differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied due to risk and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effect of economic and political conditions in India and abroad, volatility in interest rates and in the securities market, new regulations and Government policies that may impact the Bank's businesses as well as the ability to implement its strategies. The information contained herein is as of the date referenced and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update these statements. The Bank has obtained all market data and other information from sources believed to be reliable or its internal estimates, although its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed."

