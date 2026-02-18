IFR-MILAN 2026 and the Rise of the Indian Navy as a Global Security Partner

PRNewswire

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 18: For the Indian Navy, geography defines India's strategic outlook. With its northern land spread, interlocked majorly between China and Pakistan, India's often underappreciated but greatest strategic advantage lies not on land but at sea.

An 11,098-kilometre coastline. Over 1,300 islands stretching from Lakshadweep in the West to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the East. Sea lanes that carry nearly 95% of India's trade by volume and over 70% by value. The Indian Ocean is not a peripheral theatre. It is India's economic lifeline and strategic shield.

It is in this context that the ongoing maritime convergence of three major naval events - International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, Exercise MILAN 2026 , and the IONS Conclave of Chiefs is acquiring profound significance. To put it exactly in context, the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam is not merely hosting navies from across the globe between 15 - 25 Feb; it is showcasing a statement of intent.

The Vision 2047 of the Indian Navy is "To be a Combat ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future ready, multidomain, all mission capable, networked and Atmanirbhar force that is seamlessly integrated with other Services to provide viable options across the spectrum of conflict, while protecting, promoting, pursuing and preserving national maritime interests - Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow."

And the Indian Navy is working towards making it an operational reality.

With ships deployed across the Western Indian Ocean to counter piracy resurgence to take up expanded roles in multilateral security constructs, the Indian Navy reflects a collaborative security model rooted in SAGAR and its evolution into MAHASAGAR.

And hence, the role of our Indian Navy has evolved from being a regional navy to a Global Security Partner and a First Responder in the Indian Ocean Region.

The focus of India towards maritime diplomacy, gives rise to a strategic currency under the aegis of the naval trifecta of IFR-Milan 2026 and the IONS: Conclave of Chiefs. Together these three events represent three dimensions of maritime statecraft - symbolism, capability, and policy alignment.

The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) has historically been marked by contested sea lanes, grey-zone challenges, piracy, narcotics trafficking and rising great-power competition. The steps towards making a sound architecture of maritime diplomacy, ensures stability in the region and reflects the shift of India's doctrine from sea control alone to maritime domain awareness, cooperative security, and capacity-building. The performance of India's role is visible in the Information Fusion Centre-IOR which now connects 28 countries and 54 maritime security constructs.

Another important pillar that the Indian Navy strategically signals is the indigenisation of our naval capabilities. The current decade is a number of tensions and onslaughts especially in the Mediterranean Region leading to maritime chokepoints and recalibration of global supply chains. With the re-emergence of these geo-political fractures and the fragility of the regional contracts, Viksit Bharat cannot depend on imported maritime muscle. It must build its own. The showcase of INS Vikrant R11, India's 76% indigenised aircraft carrier and other indigenously built frigates along with destroyers, stealth frigates, anti-submarine corvettes, patrol vessels, submarines and aircrafts, at the International Fleet Review 2026, highlights that the Indian Navy's major budget is diverted towards domestic sources. This shift is more than a procurement reform, it is a milestone towards strategic maritime autonomy.

The Indian Ocean for centuries has played a major role in connecting civilisations, commerce and cultures. For Independent India in particular, the ocean has been an enabler to project outward influence and build partnerships for security, trade and humanitarian aid with (not limited to) African, ASEAN, and Gulf countries. February 2026 marks its presence in Naval history as not only a global maritime spectacle but a convergence that sails towards Viksit Bharat 2047 runs through secure sea lanes, resilient maritime partnerships, indigenous shipyards, and trusted naval capabilities.

Websites

Official event page -- ifrmilan26.com

Indian Navy website -- https://indiannavy.gov.in/

Facebook -- https://www.facebook.com/IndianNavy/

Instagram -- https://www.instagram.com/indiannavy/

X -- https://x.com/IndiannavyMedia

YouTube -- http://www.youtube.com/@IndianNavyOfficialChannel

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2915888/IFR_MILAN_2026.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876807/The_Indian_Navy_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)