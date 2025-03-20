iHub Robotics Raises Rs. 4.3 Crore Pre-Seed Funding from US-based investors

PNN

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 20: iHub Robotics, India's pioneering humanoid robotics startup, has successfully raised Rs4.3 crore ($520K) in pre-seed funding from U.S. investors. With this fresh capital, the company is set to establish India's largest humanoid robotics manufacturing facility in Kerala, reinforcing its vision to make India a global leader in robotics and AI-driven automation. The company also expects to create over 150 jobs in the next two years, contributing to India's deep-tech ecosystem.

Tara Gen-1: India's Most Advanced Semi-Humanoid Robot

iHub Robotics has already made a significant international impact, exporting its semi-humanoid robot, Tara Gen-1, to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Tara Gen-1 is the most advanced semi-humanoid robot in India, built with cutting-edge AI and robotics technology. It is designed to operate in hospitality, healthcare, airports, railway stations, and various customer service roles, enhancing efficiency and automation in these industries.

What sets Tara Gen-1 apart is its advanced human behavior intelligence, allowing it to:

* Recognize and respond to human emotions

* Engage in natural conversations using AI-powered speech recognition

* Adapt to different environments with real-time decision-making

* Assist customers with navigation, inquiries, and personalized service

* Function seamlessly in multi-language settings

Recognized by NVIDIA for Humanoid Robotics Innovation

Additionally, in January 2025, iHub Robotics became India's first company to be officially recognized by NVIDIA and was selected for the NVIDIA Humanoid Robotics Program. This milestone validates the company's cutting-edge work in robotics and AI, granting it access to NVIDIA's advanced technologies, research collaborations, and global networking opportunities.

Empowering the Next Generation of AI and Robotics Talent

Beyond humanoid robotics, iHub Robotics is also committed to empowering the next generation of AI and robotics innovators. The company has launched iHub School of Learning, a platform dedicated to educating and training students in AI and robotics, with a mission to empower 100,000 students with future-ready skills in deep tech.

"This funding is a significant step toward realizing our dream of Physical AI, where intelligent robots seamlessly integrate into industries to enhance human capabilities. By setting up India's biggest humanoid robotics manufacturing facility, we are not just building robots--we are shaping the future of AI-driven automation globally. Additionally, with our expansion, we aim to generate over 150 new jobs in the next two years, driving India's deep-tech revolution forward," said Athil Krishna, CEO of iHub Robotics.

With rapid advancements in AI and robotics, iHub Robotics is positioning India as a leader in humanoid robotics, creating groundbreaking solutions that will revolutionize industries worldwide.

