IIITH launches industry-sponsored part-time Master of Science (MS) by research

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 17: International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) announced the launch of a part-time industry sponsored Master of Science (MS) by research for working professionals to foster advanced research skills and empower individuals to drive tech led innovations. Applications are open and first batch will start August 2024.

The part-time Master of Science (MS) by research program is designed to cater to the evolving needs of working professionals and the technology companies. The part-time program is structured around a long thesis project advised jointly by the company and IIIT-H faculty, with few courses to be taken alongside the foundational knowledge needed for the thesis. With bulk registration, companies can choose tech areas and advisors, as well as co-create projects with IIIT-H focusing on specific solutions company may need.

Professionals with a Science/ Engineering degree and at least 1 year of tech industry experience may apply. Participants can choose the individual courses in each semester and enrol alongside full-time students at IIIT-H over 3 years, concurrent with the thesis project. Expert mentorship and hands-on learning will ensure success in emerging tech and upskilling efforts.

Director of IIIT-H, Prof. PJ Narayanan said, "In today's world, those with expertise in the deep-end of technology will have a big edge. IIIT Hyderabad wants to facilitate employees of IT companies in Hyderabad to acquire such expertise through this thesis-oriented program. This unique industry-academia collaboration will provide opportunities for companies to take advantage of IIITH's research strengths. It also allows the professionals to gain Masters level understanding of research by enrolling in same courses as IIIT's regular students and working with the same research groups as our regular students."

The self-paced MS by Research program offers a dynamic framework to accommodate the working professionals time and work constraints.

Applications for the Autumn 2024 batch, expected to begin in August 2024, are open now. Details at https://outreach.iiit.ac.in/industryms/

About IIIT Hyderabad

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Sciences, Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

