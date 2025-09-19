IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus Introduces Chief Operations Officer Programme Featuring Global Learning with Kellogg Executive Education

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: According to PwC's June 2024 COO Pulse Survey, 68% of COOs say their organisations are not keeping pace with competitors in adopting new technologies such as AI and GenAI. This widening gap underscores the challenges COOs face in balancing technology adoption with evolving customer expectations, supply chain redesign, and hybrid work models. To help operations leaders address these demands, IIM Kozhikode has commenced the Chief Operations Officer (COO) Programme, offered in collaboration with Emeritus, featuring two online certificate courses by Kellogg Executive Education.

Ranked #3 in India (NIRF 2024, Management) and among the Top 70 globally for Executive Education (Financial Times Open Enrolment Rankings 2024), IIM Kozhikode brings its academic rigour, industry-relevant pedagogy, and world-class faculty expertise to this programme. This 12-month programme equips seasoned operations and supply-chain leaders with the technology fluency, data-driven strategic mindset, and executive presence necessary to drive customer-centric value creation and operational excellence in today's disruption-prone environment.

This programme is designed for aspiring operations leaders who aim to transition into senior roles and strengthen their expertise in technology, AI, design thinking, digital supply chains, agile practices, and risk resilience. It also caters to new and evolving COOs seeking to refine their strategic and financial acumen, drive efficiency and innovation, and build resilience in complex business environments. Additionally, professionals looking to expand their leadership networks, collaborate with influential peers, and sharpen their ability to lead transformation at the C-suite level will find the programme especially valuable.

Speaking on the commencement of the programme, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, said, "Operational excellence today goes hand in hand with innovation and resilience. This programme equips participants not just to manage complexity, but also to turn it into a competitive advantage, strengthened further by the global perspectives brought in through our collaboration with Kellogg Executive Education."

Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, Head India & APAC, Emeritus, added, "Industries today are being reshaped by digital disruption, evolving supply chains, and new models of growth. Through our collaborations with esteemed institutions, Emeritus remains committed to designing programmes that prepare leaders to respond with agility and vision, while delivering measurable impact for their organisations."

Delivered through live online lectures over eight months by distinguished IIM Kozhikode faculty, the Chief Operations Officer Programme blends academic rigour with practical application to prepare leaders for strategic operational excellence. Participants will engage in unique modules on operational transformation, excellence, and global supply chain design, complemented by hands-on business simulations that replicate real-world challenges in strategic and global supply chain management. It also features a three-day on-campus immersion with leadership workshops, faculty-guided capstone project as well as insights from industry practitioners and opportunities to network with seasoned professionals across sectors.

Adding a global perspective, the programme features two exclusive online certificate courses from Kellogg Executive Education - AI Strategies for Business Transformation and Business Strategies for Growth: Fewer, Bigger, Bolder. These courses provide participants access to globally renowned Kellogg faculty, interactive activities, industry case studies, and digital peer learning. By blending IIM Kozhikode's academic rigour with Kellogg's world-class global insights, the programme equips operations leaders with future-ready capabilities in AI and strategic growth, while offering a truly global dimension to their learning journey.

Through this programme, participants will be able to:

-Drive strategic initiatives aligned to larger company goals - be a vital C-Suite partner

-Hone managerial and leadership capabilities to inhabit the COO role

-Lead during crisis and change management

-Facilitate nimble competitive advantage and pivot with new technology

-Gain industry-specific insights to create value and satisfy customers

-Achieve value-chain innovation and bottom-line results with strategic tech investments

-Master operations and supply chain leadership

-Drive increased process optimisation with analytics and digital technology

Programme Details:

-Start Date: September 30, 2025

-Duration: 12 months

-Format: Live Online sessions by IIM Kozhikode faculty and Two online certificate courses by Kellogg Executive Education

-Fee: INR 6,76,000 + GST

-Eligibility: Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university with a minimum of 10 years of work experience.

-Certification: Upon successful completion of the programme with a minimum attendance of 75%, participants will receive a certificate from IIM Kozhikode and will have an opportunity to gain prestigious IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni Status.

For more details, visit the programme page here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)