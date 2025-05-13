IIM Udaipur Welcomes Second Cohort of Executive MBA Program, Strengthening Its Vision for Future-Ready Leadership

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 13: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur hosted the inaugural ceremony of the Second batch of its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program for the academic year 2025-27.

The ceremony was presided over by Prof. Ashok Banerjee - Director, IIM Udaipur, Prof. Vijayta Doshi - Dean (Programs), and Prof. Amish Dugar - Chairperson of EMBA Program Committee.

In total, 90 students enrolled in the EMBA program, consisting of 27 female and 63 male candidates. The batch has a diverse student body with experience from various industrial backgrounds. This diverse range of backgrounds and experiences brings a wealth of knowledge to the program, and students can learn from each other's perspectives and expertise.

In her welcome address, Prof. Vijayta Doshi, Dean (Programs) at IIM Udaipur, congratulated the incoming EMBA batch on embarking upon a transformative learning journey. She underscored the importance of breaking free from self-imposed boundaries and embracing continuous upskilling as the cornerstone of professional growth. Prof. Doshi reaffirmed IIM Udaipur's commitment to providing a deeply enriching experience--one that equips participants to emerge as purpose-driven leaders, anchored in strong values and visionary thinking.

In his address, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, highlighted the transformational nature of the Executive MBA program and its relevance in today's rapidly evolving business environment. He noted that over the next two years, participants would undergo a significant shift in their lives and routines, engaging in a journey that is both rigorous and enriching. Emphasizing the program's real-world orientation, he remarked that it is designed not merely to impart knowledge but to prepare professionals for the complexities of global uncertainty, technological disruption, and the dynamics of culturally diverse, hybrid teams. Prof. Banerjee also pointed out that participants would be learning from the same world-class faculty who teach in the Institute's full-time MBA programs, and equally from their peers. Stressing the importance of continuous learning, he described upskilling as a strategic imperative in the modern world. He encouraged those with entrepreneurial ambitions to leverage the Institute's incubation support, mentorship, and funding opportunities. Prof. Banerjee concluded by expressing his hope that by 2027, participants would graduate not just with a degree, but as transformed leaders equipped to shape the future.

Addressing the cohort, Prof. Amish Dugar encouraged participants to embrace their Executive MBA journey with commitment and enthusiasm. He introduced the 'Five Ps' as guiding principles for success: Prepare, Participate, Presence, Perseverance, and Pleasure. He advised participants to prepare thoroughly to make the most of the opportunity, to engage actively as peer learning is a vital component, and to be fully present in every session. Acknowledging the demands of the program, he emphasized the importance of perseverance during challenging phases and reminded them to find joy in the learning process. Prof. Dugar concluded by noting that the two-year journey would not only hone their skills but also expand their networks and shape them into capable, future-ready leaders.

IIM Udaipur's Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program is designed exclusively for modern-day working professionals seeking to elevate their careers without putting their current commitments on hold. This program prioritises the needs and aspirations of working executives, offering unparalleled flexibility in learning formats and schedules. Crafted to accommodate their busy lifestyle, this EMBA experience allows them to progress at their own pace while providing multiple entry points and stage-wise completion. With a curriculum designed for tailored learning and credit-based waivers, the prior academic achievements are recognised and appreciated for this program. This is a two-year online program that also includes two campus immersions. Admission is through the GMAT/GRE/CAT/ or IIMU Test. This program is ideal for professionals with a graduate degree and at least three years of full-time post-qualification work experience.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment.

IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2024 for the 6th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

