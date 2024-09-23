IIM Visakhapatnam, TimesPro Opens Winter Intake for Executive MBA Programme

PNN Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 23: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam has announced admissions for its Winter Intake for the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme. This collaboration with TimesPro underscores a commitment to empowering working professionals with advanced management acumen, preparing them for leadership roles in an evolving business environment. The programme will enable learners to acquire and cultivate comprehensive managerial competencies and a deep understanding of advanced management techniques, essential for their development as organisational leaders. It offers a transformative learning experience, fostering the acquisition of strategic perspectives and the refinement of innovative thinking. Learners will be able to apply theoretical frameworks to practical business scenarios, ensuring they are well-equipped to tackle the complex challenges of today's global economy.

In a world where business dynamics are constantly shifting, the need for continuous upskilling has never been more critical. The World Economic Forum predicts that half the global labour force may need reskilling by 2025, with upskilling potentially adding USD 8.3 trillion to the global GDP by 2030.

The rapidly changing business environment requires managers to upskill themselves to pivot in their careers and stay relevant. A LinkedIn survey found that 9 out of 10 executives agree that soft skills are more important than ever, with skills for roles changing by 25% since 2015 and expected to reach 65% by 2030. The global MBA Education Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2032, reaching a valuation of USD 83.08 billion by 2032.

Speaking at the announcement of the EMBA, Prof. M Chandrasekhar, Director, IIM Visakhapatnam said, "We at IIM Visakhapatnam are excited to offer the Executive MBA programme in partnership with TimesPro. This initiative is designed to cultivate leaders who can deftly navigate the intricacies of modern business with strategic foresight and confidence. Our programme presents a unique opportunity for professionals to acquire the latest competencies, empowering them to steer through the complexities of a globalised business environment."

Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro said, "We are pleased to launch the Executive MBA programme with IIM Visakhapatnam, offering our learners unparalleled opportunities to study under the esteemed IIM Visakhapatnam faculty while engaging with professionals from a wide range of industries. This programme not only imparts critical cross-functional skills but also enriches learners with sector-specific insights through collaborative peer interactions."

Previous cohorts have witnessed an impressive diversity of profiles, from varied sectors hailing from sectors such as IT, BFSI, PSUs, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Marketing, Edtech, Healthcare and Communications among others and bringing between 3 to 25 years of professional experience. The programme encompasses 740 hours of rigorous learning, supplemented by two on-campus modules of five days each at the world-class GRIHA-5 Star-rated IIM Visakhapatnam campus. The pedagogical approach adopted for this programme will entail a judicious blend of lectures, real-life case studies, quizzes and assignments, thereby ensuring a comprehensive and engaging learning experience.

The programme will be conducted via TimesPro's state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. The comprehensive curriculum covers a broad spectrum of subjects, including Marketing, Economics, Finance & Accounting, Organisational Behaviour, Information Systems, Human Resources, Strategy, Production and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Project Management, Business Ethics and Law.

About IIM Visakhapatnam:

The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) is a new generation IIM, set up by the Government of India in September 2015. The Institute is nestled in a world-class GRIHA 5-star rating campus spread over 241 acres of land on the suburbs of the 'City of Destiny', Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Institute aims to have a net-zero status in energy, water and carbon footprint. Composed of distinguished alumni of IIMs, IITs, and other premier institutions of India and abroad, the faculty at IIM Visakhapatnam has impressive academic and research credentials. This cohort is complemented by visiting faculty and experts from the industry. The Institute is constantly expanding its activity profile in scale and scope, offering distinctive academic and research programmes to meet the current and emerging opportunities in the industry and the government. Reinforcing its credibility as a knowledge-driven entity, the Institute aims to rank among the top 20 business schools in the country, in the next five years. The Institute looks forward to attaining standards of global excellence as enshrined in the IIM Act 2017, through its high-quality academic, research, consulting, and capacity building initiatives, winning and sustaining in the process, the trust and confidence of all stakeholders.

About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)